Preston, meanwhile, have lost their last three games and currently sit 11th in the table with three games of the season remaining.

The hosts come into this match knowing that victory will seal promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but anything less than a win would hand Brighton & Hove Albion the title.

2 min Newcastle are immediately on the front foot as Ritchie collects a long diagonal ball on the right flank before standing a cross into the middle. Preston deal with the danger, but it is a positive start from the hosts.

1 min KICKOFF: Here we go, then! Preston get us underway at St James' Park!

7.43pm Right, the players are on their way out and we're just about ready to go here. Will Newcastle seal a return to the Premier League tonight or can Preston spoil the promotion party?

7.41pm You have to go even further back for Preston's last win at St James' Park, which came in September 1963 courtesy of a 4-2 victory. They have lost each of their last four visits and are winless in five in the league, while in all competitions that run stretches to eight games and includes seven defeats.

7.39pm Preston's last league visit to this ground also ended in defeat, with Newcastle running out 3-0 winners in February 2010 on their previous stint in the Championship. In all, Newcastle have won each of their last five league games against Preston - their best ever run against the Lilywhites - while in all competitions the Magpies have won seven on the bounce against Preston stretching back to 1979.

7.37pm These two sides have already played each other twice this season, and Newcastle have won both times. The most recent of those saw the Magpies run out 2-1 winners at Deepdale in October courtesy of a Mitrovic brace, while just four days before that Newcastle thrashed Preston 6-0 in the League Cup. That was the Lilywhites' last visit to St James' Park, so they may be looking for a slice of revenge tonight.

7.35pm PREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes from kickoff at St James' Park, which means that it is time for a prediction! Neither of these sides come into this match in particularly good form, but Newcastle are favourites, and for good reason too. This match will mean more to the hosts than it will to the visitors and, even though they have unexpectedly slipped up a few times recently, I am backing the Magpies to get the job done tonight. 2-0 to the home side!

7.33pm This is Preston's last game against a side currently above them in the table this season, and things should be a lot more straightforward for them in the next game. Having faced Newcastle away - one of the toughest fixtures in the calendar - today, Preston then go to the other end of a spectrum when facing relegated Rotherham at home next time out. Then a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers will cap their season off.

7.31pm Preston's most recent defeat came at the hands of Norwich last Monday - a game which saw Spurr come off the bench to score pull a goal back for the hosts. That made it 2-1 after earlier goals from Dorrans and Murphy had put the Canaries in command, but any hopes of a comeback were extinguished when Maddison capped off the scoring for Norwich.

7.29pm Preston have lost as many games in their last three outings as they had in their previous 21 before that, and just as concerning for Grayson will be that they have been shipping goals at an alarming rate in that time too. They have let in exactly three goals in each of the defeats having conceded exactly three goals in only three of their previous 58 outings before that. Only three teams have conceded more goals in the top half of the table, but Preston are not used to shipping nine in a three-game spell this season.

7.27pm Simon Grayson is in danger of seeing their hard work undone unless his side can turn their recent form around in the final three games of the season. Preston have lost their last three outings and have only won one of their last six, albeit a memorable 5-0 win over Bristol City. Defeat this evening would see them fall to a fourth consecutive defeat for the first time since January 2011 - the season in which they were relegated from the Championship.

7.25pm All in all, though, this will go down as a good season for Preston, who only came up from League One a couple of years ago. They are aiming for a top-half finish in the Championship and currently sit 11th in the table, two points clear of 13th-placed Cardiff City. They are more or less equidistant between the playoffs and the relegation zone too so, for a team that began the season with the main priority of avoiding relegation, they have done well.

7.23pm Preston's last away league win came all the way back on January 2, with Grayson's side drawing five and losing four of their nine trips since then. They are by no means the easiest team to beat on the road this season, drawing as many away games as they have lost, but victories have been particularly elusive on their travels and they need to start turning those draws into wins if they are to push for the playoffs next season.

7.21pm Of course, a home record like that can be made to look stronger when placed up against a poor away record, and that is exactly what Preston bring to the table this evening. In fairness to the Lilywhites, they would only be one place worse off than their current position if only away form counted in the Championship, but they have still won just five of their 21 league outings on the road this season and have picked up 38 of their points at home.

7.19pm Newcastle's away record is the best in the league, with 43 points, whereas their 42-point haul here at St James' is only the eighth-best home record in the Championship this term. Should Newcastle draw this match tonight then they would have an identical record at home and away this season, so the fact that they are at home may not be much of an advantage for them in their bid to seal promotion.

7.17pm Including tonight's match, two of Newcastle's last three games come at home, with Barnsley also due to visit St James' on the final day of the season. The Magpies have only lost one of their last 11 home outings stretching back to Boxing Day - a 3-1 reverse to Fulham in March - but they have actually amassed more points away from home than they have in front of their own fans this term. Newcastle only have one away game of the season remaining, with that coming against Cardiff.

7.15pm The Magpies are winless in their last three outings, and they have not gone four in a row without a victory all season. Indeed, the last time that happened to them was more than a year ago, incidentally in Rafael Benitez 's first four games in charge. Their final three matches all come against teams hovering around mid-table with not much left to fight for this season, which could play into Newcastle's hands quite nicely.

7.13pm Even if they are made to wait for promotion tonight, though, it is surely only a matter of time before Newcastle complete the job. They have faltered down the home straight, winning just two of their last eight outings to almost let Brighton slip out of their reach, but they look to have done enough throughout the rest of the campaign to get them over the line. Indeed, prior to their recent slump in form Newcastle had gone on an 11-match unbeaten streak.

7.11pm It has so far been a good weekend of results for Newcastle, with Norwich beating Brighton on Friday to prevent the Seagulls from wrapping up the title and both Reading and Huddersfield losing on Saturday to give the Magpies the chance to clinch promotion tonight. Newcastle must still hold up their end of the bargain, though, and despite holding a six-point advantage over Reading as things stand, only a win will do tonight due to Huddersfield's game in hand.

7.09pm Rafael Benitez has insisted that it doesn't matter to him whether Newcastle go up as champions or runners-up, as long as they seal automatic promotion, but if the Magpies are to stand any chance of catching Brighton at the top of the table then victory here is essential. A draw would leave them six points behind with two games remaining, while a defeat leaves them with an unassailable lead. Victory, though, will cut that gap down to four points.

7.07pm That is the team that all Brighton fans will be cheering on tonight, then, but it is Newcastle who go into this match as heavy favourites to come away with a victory. It is easy to see why too, despite them slipping up during the run-in. The incentive could not be much bigger - victory clinches promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, whereas anything else would effectively hand the Championship title to Brighton.

7.05pm Baptiste and Pearson remain suspended for the visitors tonight, while Grayson was faced with depleted options in defence due to season-ending injuries for Clarke and Cunningham. Huntington and Boyle are fit to partner each other in central defence, tough, while Gallagher, Browne and Barkhuizen all keep their places in midfield too.

7.03pm In all, Simon Grayson has made three changes to the side that was beaten by Norwich City last time out, including a return for Tyias Browning. The defender has been sidelined for two months with a knee injury, but he is thrown straight back into the starting XI having return to training recently. Spurr and Johnson also come into the team, with Vermijl, Cunningham and Robinson the men to make way.

7.01pm Winger Aiden McGeady has done a good job of helping on the goalscoring front from midfield, though, and Newcastle will need to be wary of him tonight as he looks to add to his tally of eight goals for the season. It could be down to the home midfielders as much as the defence to stop him too as McGeady has scored five goals from outside the area this season - more than any other player in the Championship.

6.59pm As for Preston, they will be looking to Jordan Hugill as their main goal threat tonight. The striker is the club's top-scorer in the Championship this season, netting 11 times, and will have to shoulder an even bigger share of the goalscoring mantle considering that Robinson, who has 10 league goals for the season, has only made the bench.

6.57pm With top-scorer Dwight Gayle still sidelined by a troublesome hamstring injury, Benitez has recalled Mitrovic to lead the line this evening. The striker has already scored four times past Preston this season, notching a brace in the League Cup meeting in October and then doing the same when they faced off in the league four days later. Ayoze Perez was also on the scoresheet in that League Cup clash, and he also starts tonight as Diame and Murphy drop to the bench.

6.55pm The midfield is the only unchanged part of the Newcastle team, with Matt Ritchie and Atsu on either flank sure to give the Magpies so good pace and width. Shelvey and Hayden also continue at the heart of the midfield and, with Newcastle expected to see the lion's share of possession this evening, those two could have a pivotal role to play if the hosts are to clinch their return to the top flight.

6.53pm That is one of five changes made by Rafael Benitez to the team that was beaten by Ipswich Town last time out, and that includes one in goal as Rob Elliot replaces Darlow between the sticks. Vurnon Anita also comes in at right-back, with Yedlin dropping to the bench having only returned from a long absence during the match against the Tractor Boys. Yedlin came through that one unscathed, but is only among the subs tonight.

6.51pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well the big news as far as Newcastle are concerned is that Ciaran Clark is back after injury, overcoming a knee problem to start for the first time since March at the heart of the defence. He will play alongside Lascelles, who scored a late own goal in the reverse fixture between these two sides, as Hanley drops out of the squad entirely for the hosts.

6.49pm PRESTON SUBS: Lindegaard, Vermijl Horgan, Pringle, Beckford, May, Robinson

6.49pm PRESTON STARTING XI: Maxwell; Browning, Huntington, Boyle, Spurr; Gallagher, Browne, Johnson, McGeady, Barkhuizen; Hugill

6.47pm NEWCASTLE SUBS: Darlow, Yedlin, Mbemba, Colback, Gouffran, Diame, Murphy

6.47pm NEWCASTLE STARTING XI: Elliot; Anita, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Atsu; Perez; Mitrovic