Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Paul Lambert and Preston North End forward Tom Barkhuizen are named as the Championship Manager and Player of the Month for March.

Paul Lambert has been named the Championship manager of the month for March after guiding Wolverhampton Wanderers away from relegation trouble.

Three successive wins to close out March, which included victories at Fulham and Brentford, lifted Wolves out of the bottom three and vindicated Lambert's trust in his side to turn good performances into points.

Lambert said: "It's really pleasing to win the award. First and foremost, I've got to thank the players, they're the ones that actually play the games and get results and they've come through a little sticky patch and the form has been excellent. I'm really delighted for everybody at the club.

"I think the Brentford game, we were excellent from start to finish, I think we played really well and that was the catalyst to the next game against Fulham which was really tough as well.

"We need to keep carrying on winning. I think that's important. At this moment we're six unbeaten, with five wins so we have to keep climbing the table as far as we can. Hopefully that stands us in good stead for next season."

Meanwhile, Preston North End forward Tom Barkhuizen has been named as the Championship player of the month for March in just his third month as a second-tier player.

The January signing from League Two side Morecambe scored five goals in four games during March to help Simon Grayson's side to two wins and a draw.

He is the second successive North End player to win the award following Aiden McGeady's February honour.