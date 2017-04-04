Apr 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Molineux
Attendance: 21,408
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
1-0
Nott'm ForestNottingham Forest
Dicko (62')
Batth (69'), Edwards (76')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Fox (56')
Fox (92')

Nouha Dicko: 'I'm always prepared to play for Wolverhampton Wanderers'

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Nouha Dicko says that he is always prepared to play for the team after being given 10 minutes' notice on Tuesday night.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 12:27 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Nouha Dicko has said that he could not have had any excuses for not being ready to face Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night, despite being given just 10 minutes' notice.

Dicko was a late replacement for Helder Costa, who suffered an injury during the warm-up at Molineux, but the striker scored the only goal of the game as Wolves claimed an important 1-0 win over their East Midlands opponents.

The Malian international has acknowledged that it took him some time to settle into the match, but he has revealed that he always keeps himself prepared to represent Paul Lambert's side.

The 24-year-old told the club's official website: "It wasn't the best game, but it's a big win and we're delighted.

"No footballer wants to be on the bench, but I was preparing myself to do my best for the team if I got the chance to come on, and then I was told about ten minutes before kickoff that I would be starting because Helder had an injury.

"As a footballer you can't afford to have any excuses about not being fully prepared, and although I think it took me a bit of time to get into the game, I was happy that I responded in the right manner."

The goal for Dicko was just his second in 23 Championship appearances this season.

Nouha Dicko in action for Wolves on August 10, 2014
