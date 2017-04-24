Apr 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St James' Park
NewcastleNewcastle United
0-0
PrestonPreston North End
 
LIVE

Team News: Aleksandar Mitrovic leads Newcastle United line

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on May 15, 2016
© AFP
Aleksandar Mitrovic leads the Newcastle United line in tonight's Championship clash with Preston North End at St James' Park.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 18:55 UK

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been picked to lead the Newcastle United line in tonight's key Championship clash with Preston North End at St James' Park.

Mitrovic is one of five changes to the Newcastle XI that started the 3-1 defeat to Ipswich Town last time out, with Rob Elliot, Vurnon Anita, Hernan Perez and Ciaran Clark, back from injury, also coming into the side.

Matt Ritchie and Christian Atsu will continue in the wide positions for a Newcastle team that know that victory would see them seal a return to the Premier League with two games of the 2016-17 Championship season to spare.

As for Preston, who are comfortably in mid-table, Tom Barkhuizen and Jordan Hugill will start as the front two, while on-loan Everton defender Tyias Browning continues at full-back.

Newcastle United: Elliot; Anita, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Ritchie, Shevley, Hayden, Atsu; Perez, Mitrovic
Subs: Darlow, Yedlin, Mbemba, Colback, Gouffran, Diame Murphy

Preston North End: Maxwell; Browning, Huntington, Boyle, Spurr; Gallagher, Browne, Johnson, McGeady; Barkhuizen, Hugill
Subs: Lindegaard, Vermijl, Horgan, Pringle, Beckford, May, Robinson

Follow Sports Mole's minute-by-minute live commentary of the action here.

Rafael 'show me the money' Benitez gestures during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Rafael 'show me the money' Benitez gestures during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Newcastle United 0-0 Preston North End
 Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on May 15, 2016
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Rafael Benitez wants Newcastle United to "finish our job" and win promotion
Rafael 'show me the money' Benitez gestures during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Newcastle United 0-0 Preston North End
 Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on May 15, 2016
 Rafael 'show me the money' Benitez gestures during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle442681076393786
3Reading44247136362179
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds442391258431578
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield43246135553278
6Fulham4421131082552776
7Leeds UnitedLeeds442271557431473
8Norwich CityNorwich441991678661266
9Brentford441891773611263
10Derby CountyDerby441712155048263
11Preston North EndPreston441614146257562
12Aston Villa441613154646061
13Cardiff CityCardiff441611175759-259
14Barnsley441512176363057
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves431510185254-255
16Ipswich TownIpswich441316154854-655
17Bristol City44149215965-651
18Burton Albion441312194658-1251
19Queens Park RangersQPR44148225062-1250
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest44139225970-1148
21Birmingham CityBirmingham441114194264-2247
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn441015194964-1545
23Wigan AthleticWigan441011233955-1641
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4456333896-5821
