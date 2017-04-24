Aleksandar Mitrovic leads the Newcastle United line in tonight's Championship clash with Preston North End at St James' Park.

Mitrovic is one of five changes to the Newcastle XI that started the 3-1 defeat to Ipswich Town last time out, with Rob Elliot, Vurnon Anita, Hernan Perez and Ciaran Clark, back from injury, also coming into the side.

Matt Ritchie and Christian Atsu will continue in the wide positions for a Newcastle team that know that victory would see them seal a return to the Premier League with two games of the 2016-17 Championship season to spare.

As for Preston, who are comfortably in mid-table, Tom Barkhuizen and Jordan Hugill will start as the front two, while on-loan Everton defender Tyias Browning continues at full-back.

Newcastle United: Elliot; Anita, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Ritchie, Shevley, Hayden, Atsu; Perez, Mitrovic

Subs: Darlow, Yedlin, Mbemba, Colback, Gouffran, Diame Murphy

Preston North End: Maxwell; Browning, Huntington, Boyle, Spurr; Gallagher, Browne, Johnson, McGeady; Barkhuizen, Hugill

Subs: Lindegaard, Vermijl, Horgan, Pringle, Beckford, May, Robinson

