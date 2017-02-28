Over the same period, Rafael Benitez 's Newcastle have registered 18 points from nine matches, meaning that both clubs possess the same points-per-game ration in 2017.

Since the turn of the year, Chris Hughton 's Brighton have claimed 20 points from 10 fixtures and that has proven enough to give them a one-point lead over the Magpies.

The two teams have been locked in a battle in the automatic promotion places for the majority of the campaign, but the result of Tuesday's clash at The Amex could prove decisive in the race for the title.

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the top-of-the-table clash in the Championship between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United .

10 min This has been a five-star start from Brighton. They are playing with a swagger and Newcastle aren't getting near them. A long ball over the top finds Baldock but he's unable to bring the ball down and Newcastle survive.

7 min SHOT! He may not have scored a goal this season but that doesn't stop Bruno letting fly with a stunning first-time volley from the edge of the area. Darlow does well to punch the ball clear.

5 min Still all Brighton and a cross into the penalty area almost finds the head of Murray, but the delivery is just too high for the club's top goalscorer.

3 min It's been a relatively quiet start at The Amex. Brighton have had most of the possession and Bruno has come out on top in a tussle with Diame. Aside from that, not a lot is happening.

1 min It's Brighton who get us underway.

7.44pm Here come the two teams to an electric atmosphere at The Amex. This is such a big match, perhaps in the top five in Brighton's history? They wouldn't be guaranteed promotion with a win here - far from it - but it would take them nine points clear of third place.

7.41pm PREDICTION! We are going to sit on the fence for this one! Brighton are very strong at home but Newcastle have shown throughout the season that they are perfectly capable of grinding our results on the road. We are going to predict that Brighton will make all of the running but Mitrovic to earn Newcastle a late point.

7.33pm We can't go through this build-up with looking back at Hughton's time at Newcastle. In his first season in charge, he guided the Magpies to a record-breaking promotion campaign and when he left the club, somewhat harshly, in December 2010, he has won 39 of his 70 matches in charge. He's got an equally excellent record with Brighton, with 56 victories coming from 113 matches. Makes you wonder why he hasn't earned more time in the Premier League, doesn't it?

7.29pm The surprise call made by Benitez is the inclusion of Gouffran over Mitrovic. The Serbain forward has his faults but in many people's opinion, he was a certain starter tonight. Instead, Gouffran gets the chance to impress but he has only scored twice since the middle of December. Only one of his seven goals this season have come away from home, with that effort coming all the way back in September. It's bold from the Spaniard, but maybe he didn't trust the temperamental Mitrovic in such a big game.

7.23pm We mentioned in our introduction that both teams are in decent form in 2017 but they only sit in fifth and sixth-place respectively in our form table . The clubs also possess the two best defences in the division, as well as the first and third best attacks. Basically, these are the best two sides at the second tier and we should see a high-quality game!

7.19pm Talking of Baldock, he's one of the form players who take to the pitch for this game. He may only have 11 goals to his name this season but four of those have come since February 11. He's also scored in three of his last four appearances at The Amex, taking his recent tally to five goals from seven outings. Newcastle are usually tough to break down at the back but they could have their hands full with the 27-year-old.

7.15pm The reverse contest took place in August, so neither side were really aware that they would end up in their current position in the Championship. It was relatively one-way traffic with Jamaal Lascelles and Jonjo Shelvey getting the goals for Newcastle but when the score was at 1-0, Sam Baldock was dismissed for a second yellow card. He will be eager to make amends this evening!

7.11pm HEAD TO HEAD! Tonight's fixture represents just the 20th time in which these two sides have faced each other in a competitive match, with both clubs claiming eight victories apiece. There have been just four matches since 1992, with Brighton winning twice in the FA Cup and Newcastle triumphing earlier this season at St James' Park.

7.07pm As for Newcastle, Benitez has made two alterations to the team which could only draw with Bristol City. Mohamed Diame and Yoan Gouffran are the players to come into the team, with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ayoze Perez dropping down to the substitutes' bench. It was revaled yesterday that Dwight Gayle had been left out in order to continue his recovery from an hamstring injury.

7.04pm After their 3-0 victory over Reading, it comes as no surprise that Chris Hughton names an unchanged starting lineup for the visit of the Magpies. The one worry they had revolved around the fitness of Sebastian Pocognoli but he has been passed fit. Sam Baldock and Glenn Murray are preferred to Tomer Hemed and Chuba Akpom in attack.

6.59pm NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBSTITUTES: Elliot, Hanley, Anita, Gamez, Perez, Murphy, Mitrovic

6.58pm NEWCASTLE UNITED XI: Darlow, Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Colback, Shelvey, Ritchie, Diame, Atsu, Gouffran

6.56pm BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION SUBSTITUTIONS: Walton, Huenemeier, Tomori, Kayal, March, Hemed, Akpom

6.55pm BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION XI: Stockdale; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Pocognoli; Knockaert, Stephens, Sidwell, Murphy; Baldock, Murray

6.54pm Anyway, without further ado, let me bring you details of both sides, starting with Brighton...

6.53pm Before we crack on with the team news, let me turn into Michael Fish for a moment and bring you a weather update. As you may have experienced, it's been rather wet up and down the country today and a number of Football League matches have fallen foul of the weather. However, there's no such problems at The Amex and we will be ready to go at the scheduled kickoff time of 7.45pm, GMT.

6.49pm There's every expectancy that tonight's fixture will be one taking place in the Premier League next season but for now, the two teams must to battle to secure the right to call themselves a top-flight side as they scrap over top spot in the Championship. Brighton currently lead the way by a point but that could change over the 90 minutes of football which are coming up.