Feb 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St James' Park
Attendance: 52,131
NewcastleNewcastle United
2-2
Bristol City
Smith (59' og.), Clark (82')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Wilbraham (11'), Cotterill (21')
Wilbraham (51')

Rafael Benitez happy with "great" reaction from Newcastle United

Rafael 'show me the money' Benitez gestures during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
© Getty Images
Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has mixed feelings following the 2-2 draw with Bristol City, having seen his side do well to recover but still drop two points.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 20:23 UK

Rafael Benitez has praised the character shown by his Newcastle United players to recover from two goals down against Bristol City, but concedes that it is two points dropped.

The Magpies made a slow start to Saturday's Championship clash at St James' Park, finding themselves with an almighty mountain to climb just 21 minutes in.

An own goal from Korey Smith and Ciaran Clark's 82nd-minute header earned United a share of the spoils, however, ahead of a defining week for the club that sees them take on fellow promotion chasers Brighton & Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town and Reading.

Benitez had mixed feelings after the draw, telling reporters: "For me it is two points lost. We didn't start well, we made mistakes and gave them hope they could get a result, but the reaction in the second half was very good. But I'm pleased with that because that's what we have to do.

"With the chances we had I think we could have scored again and won the game. We have a lot of games to play. My concern is that we made some mistakes that we can't afford to make in the future. We showed character in the second half, but we have to stay calm.

"If we play with the high tempo like we did in the second half we will win games. The fans realise that this is not an easy mission and they know they have to support the players. The reaction was great and the fans pushed that."

Benitez also revealed that top scorer Dwight Gayle, struggling with a fresh hamstring injury, is in contention to feature against league leaders Brighton in midweek.

Dwight Gayle in action for Newcastle United on September 24, 2016
Your Comments
