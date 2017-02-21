Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez reveals that Dwight Gayle will "miss some games" after hurting his hamstring against Aston Villa.

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has revealed that Dwight Gayle will be absent from a handful of games after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Aston Villa on Monday night.

The 27-year-old was forced off the pitch midway through the first half of the Magpies' 2-0 win at St James' Park.

It is not yet known how long Gayle will be on the sidelines for, but the former Crystal Palace man recently missed six matches with the problem.

"Dwight was doing well in training," The Mirror quotes Benitez as saying. "He had a baby last week and some days he was not sleeping. Maybe putting everything together, he wasn't that comfortable from the start.

"We had to make the substitution. It's the same problem. He'll miss some games but hopefully it's not too bad."

The result against Villa pushed Newcastle back to the top of the Championship table with a slender one-point lead over Brighton & Hove Albion.