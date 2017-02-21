Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle to "miss some games" after injury setback

Dwight Gayle in action for Newcastle United on September 24, 2016
© SilverHub
Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez reveals that Dwight Gayle will "miss some games" after hurting his hamstring against Aston Villa.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 10:00 UK

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has revealed that Dwight Gayle will be absent from a handful of games after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Aston Villa on Monday night.

The 27-year-old was forced off the pitch midway through the first half of the Magpies' 2-0 win at St James' Park.

It is not yet known how long Gayle will be on the sidelines for, but the former Crystal Palace man recently missed six matches with the problem.

"Dwight was doing well in training," The Mirror quotes Benitez as saying. "He had a baby last week and some days he was not sleeping. Maybe putting everything together, he wasn't that comfortable from the start.

"We had to make the substitution. It's the same problem. He'll miss some games but hopefully it's not too bad."

The result against Villa pushed Newcastle back to the top of the Championship table with a slender one-point lead over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Read Next:
Lascelles "very pleased" with Villa win
>
View our homepages for Dwight Gayle, Rafael Benitez, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Rafael 'show me the money' Benitez gestures during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Newcastle United 2-0 Aston Villa - as it happened
 Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
Result: Newcastle United pile misery on Aston Villa to move top of the table
 Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Jamaal Lascelles "very pleased" with victory over Aston Villa
Colback confident of Newcastle promotionBenitez wants FA to probe Shelvey chantsDwight Gayle back in Newcastle squadRafael Benitez on Arsenal radar?Paul Lambert: "We never got the break"
Result: Mitrovic goal enough for NewcastleTeam News: Shelvey starts against WolvesLive Commentary: Wolves 0-1 Newcastle United - as it happenedLambert keen to avoid Shelvey dramaCheick Tiote completes China move
> Newcastle United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle32223762253769
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton32208454262868
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3119484235761
4Reading3218684741660
5Leeds UnitedLeeds331841145341158
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds32177841301158
7Norwich CityNorwich331561258471151
8Fulham311310852371549
9Barnsley33147125147449
10Preston North EndPreston331310104440449
11Derby CountyDerby31138103629747
12Cardiff CityCardiff33136144547-245
13Ipswich TownIpswich331011123441-741
14Birmingham CityBirmingham331010133448-1440
15Brentford31107144445-137
16Queens Park RangersQPR32107153445-1137
17Aston Villa32812123038-836
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest33106174658-1236
19Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3198143842-435
20Burton Albion3297163346-1334
21Bristol City3195174246-432
22Wigan AthleticWigan3279162938-930
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn3178163649-1329
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3345243073-4317
> Full Version