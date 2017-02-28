Feb 28, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Falmer Stadium
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
0-0
NewcastleNewcastle United
 
LIVE

Team News: Yoan Gouffran leads Newcastle United attack in top-of-the-table clash

Yoan Gouffran of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
© Getty Images
Yoan Gouffran spearheads the Newcastle United attack for their top-of-the-table clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 19:04 UK

Newcastle United have made two changes to their starting XI for tonight's top-of-the-table clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez has opted for a 4-4-2 formation, with Yoan Gouffran leading the attack and Mohamed Diame coming into the side to provide support up front.

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ayoze Perez are the ones to make way, both dropping to the bench, while top goalscorer Dwight Gayle remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Hosts Brighton have stuck with the same starting lineup which saw off Reading 3-0 last weekend, with Sam Baldock and Glenn Murray up front.

Left-back Sebastien Pocognoli was passed fit to start after overcoming a knock that he sustained in the win over the Royals.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Stockdale; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Pocognoli; Knockaert, Stephens, Sidwell, Murphy; Baldock, Murray
Subs: Walton, Huenemeier, Tomori, Kayal, March, Hemed, Akpom

Newcastle United: Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Ritchie, Shelvey, Colback, Atsu; Diame, Gouffran
Subs: Elliot, Hanley, Anita, Gamez, Perez, Murphy, Mitrovic

Follow the match live with Sports Mole's text commentary here.

Dwight Gayle in action for Newcastle United on September 24, 2016
Read Next:
Gayle ruled out of trip to Brighton
>
View our homepages for Rafael Benitez, Mohamed Diame, Yoan Gouffran, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ayoze Perez, Sebastien Pocognoli, Glenn Murray, Sam Baldock, Dwight Gayle, Football
Your Comments
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton prior to the FA Cup Third Round match between Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion at Griffin Park on January 3, 2015
Live Commentary: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Newcastle United
 Yoan Gouffran of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Team News: Yoan Gouffran leads Newcastle United attack in top-of-the-table clash
 Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 22, 2015
Chris Hughton praises "professional" Brighton & Hove Albion display
Team News: Brighton unchanged for Reading clashEx-Brighton defender McCarthy dies, 45Brighton defender to undergo heart surgeryWagner: 'The players should be proud'Result: Leaders Brighton slip up at Huddersfield
Murray completes permanent Brighton moveChelsea 'eyeing Brighton goalkeeper'Lampard reveals Premier League offersResult: Tomer Hemed fires Brighton topChelsea defender Tomori joins Brighton on loan
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage
More Newcastle United News
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton prior to the FA Cup Third Round match between Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion at Griffin Park on January 3, 2015
Live Commentary: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Newcastle United
 Yoan Gouffran of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Team News: Yoan Gouffran leads Newcastle United attack in top-of-the-table clash
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez on March 20, 2016
Rafael Benitez dismisses reports of move to China
Gayle ruled out of trip to BrightonRafael Benitez happy with "great" reactionTeam News: Mitrovic up front for NewcastleInjured Gayle to "miss some games" Lascelles "very pleased" with Villa win
Result: Newcastle down Villa to move topLive Commentary: Newcastle 2-0 Aston Villa - as it happenedColback confident of Newcastle promotionBenitez wants FA to probe Shelvey chantsDwight Gayle back in Newcastle squad
> Newcastle United Homepage



Live Football
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
DFB-Pokal
Coppa Italia
Taca de Portugal
Coupe de France
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton34219457263172
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle34225764273771
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3320584436865
4Leeds UnitedLeeds341941146341261
5Reading34186104745260
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds34177104233958
7Fulham331411856391753
8Norwich CityNorwich341571259481152
9Preston North EndPreston341410104641552
10Barnsley34148125248450
11Derby CountyDerby341310113630649
12Cardiff CityCardiff34137144749-246
13Brentford33127145048243
14Birmingham CityBirmingham341110133649-1343
15Ipswich TownIpswich341012123542-742
16Aston Villa34913123138-740
17Queens Park RangersQPR34117163748-1140
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest34107174658-1237
19Burton Albion3499163447-1336
20Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3298153944-535
21Bristol City3497184450-634
22Wigan AthleticWigan34710173040-1031
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn33710163750-1331
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3445253277-4517
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 