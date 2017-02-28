Yoan Gouffran spearheads the Newcastle United attack for their top-of-the-table clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Newcastle United have made two changes to their starting XI for tonight's top-of-the-table clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez has opted for a 4-4-2 formation, with Yoan Gouffran leading the attack and Mohamed Diame coming into the side to provide support up front.

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ayoze Perez are the ones to make way, both dropping to the bench, while top goalscorer Dwight Gayle remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Hosts Brighton have stuck with the same starting lineup which saw off Reading 3-0 last weekend, with Sam Baldock and Glenn Murray up front.

Left-back Sebastien Pocognoli was passed fit to start after overcoming a knock that he sustained in the win over the Royals.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Stockdale; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Pocognoli; Knockaert, Stephens, Sidwell, Murphy; Baldock, Murray

Subs: Walton, Huenemeier, Tomori, Kayal, March, Hemed, Akpom

Newcastle United: Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Ritchie, Shelvey, Colback, Atsu; Diame, Gouffran

Subs: Elliot, Hanley, Anita, Gamez, Perez, Murphy, Mitrovic

