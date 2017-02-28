Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle is ruled out of his side's trip to Championship leaders Brighton & Hove Albion.

Newcastle United head coach Rafael Benitez has ruled Dwight Gayle out of contention for his side's clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Gayle has featured on just four occasions since the turn of the year, while he has been struggling with an hamstring injury over the past seven days.

It had been suggested that he could feature in the squad for the trip to the Championship leaders after he made a return to training, but Benitez has revealed that the match comes too soon for the 26-year-old.

Gayle has scored 20 goals in 24 league appearances since signing for the Magpies in a £10m deal from Crystal Palace in the summer.

Newcastle head into the game one point adrift of Brighton, while they currently hold a five-point cushion above third place.