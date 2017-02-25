Chris Hughton is happy to see the gap on third place open up to six points following Brighton & Hove Albion's "professional" win over Reading at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton has heaped praise on his side following their resounding 3-0 win over fellow promotion chasers Reading at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls will end the weekend at the top of the Championship table after earning back-to-back victories for the first time in over a month.

A big stop was required from David Stockdale in the first half to keep fifth-place Reading at bay, but goals from Sam Baldock, Jamie Murphy and Anthony Knockaert earned Albion a comprehensive win in the end.

Speaking after the match, Hughton is quoted by the club's official website as saying: "We're on the back of a really professional performance tonight. We were against a really good, expansive side that keep possession very well.

"You have to defend well against them and I thought we did. We limited them to minimal chances. You then hope you get the breaks and we certainly got them. We needed a good save from David Stockdale in the first half to keep us well in the game, but we broke very well and we were well worth our win.

"The gap between ourselves and third place is back at six points, and that's probably the most important position that we can be in."

Brighton face Newcastle in their next outing on Tuesday evening, with just one point between the two sides at the top of the division.