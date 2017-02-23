Manchester United full-back Ashley Young sees no reason why his side cannot win the four competitions that they are still in this season.

The Red Devils cruised into the last 16 of the Europa League courtesy of a 4-0 aggregate win over Saint-Etienne on Wednesday night, while they are also in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and will take on Southampton in the final of the EFL Cup on Sunday.

A top-four spot looks like the most realistic goal in the Premier League but, despite trailing leaders Chelsea by 12 points, Young has not given up hope of winning that trophy too.

"Of course (we can fight on all fronts). We are involved in four competitions and we want to win every competition if we can," he told reporters.

"The manager has obviously put out a team [on Wednesday] and our squad has strength in depth. Whenever a player is called upon, he goes out to give 110% and to give their all.

"We saw that tonight with all of the players. Now we have to recover, dust ourselves off and go again on Sunday because it is a quick turnaround."

United have already won the Community Shield this season and will be looking to make it two from a possible two under Jose Mourinho at Wembley on Sunday.