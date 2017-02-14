Manchester United 'lodged failed Thomas Muller bid last summer'

Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United reportedly lodged a failed bid for World Cup winner Thomas Muller last summer.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 20:34 UK

Manchester United reportedly lodged an unsuccessful bid to sign Bayern Munich's Thomas Miller last summer.

Jan-Christian Dreeson, the Bundesliga club's financial partner, has told Bild that the Red Devils offered £85m for the Germany international.

"There really was such a thing," he said. "Then came a fax from England. For us, however, a sale of Thomas Muller was never discussed.

"If a player fits us, we would be stupid to give him a short-term prospect of a record profit and to weaken him."

Although United reportedly failed to land Muller, the club spent big last summer by recruiting Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan from a combined sum of more than £100m.

Meanwhile, The Red Devils have been linked with a big-money move for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann at the end of the season.

Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between France and Republic of Ireland on June 26, 2016
Griezmann admits doubts over PL move
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'to hold showdown talks this week'
 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Marcus Rashford unhappiness reports 'false'
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Antonio Conte: I don't like Jose Mourinho's "joking"
Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Mats Hummels: 'No chance of Arsenal dropping Mesut Ozil'
 Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Carlo Ancelotti: 'Past record against Arsenal counts for nothing'
