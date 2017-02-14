Manchester United reportedly lodged a failed bid for World Cup winner Thomas Muller last summer.

Jan-Christian Dreeson, the Bundesliga club's financial partner, has told Bild that the Red Devils offered £85m for the Germany international.

"There really was such a thing," he said. "Then came a fax from England. For us, however, a sale of Thomas Muller was never discussed.

"If a player fits us, we would be stupid to give him a short-term prospect of a record profit and to weaken him."

Although United reportedly failed to land Muller, the club spent big last summer by recruiting Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan from a combined sum of more than £100m.

Meanwhile, The Red Devils have been linked with a big-money move for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann at the end of the season.