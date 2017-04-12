Wayne Rooney is reportedly worried that his Manchester United career is ending on a whimper.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is reportedly frustrated that his career at Old Trafford will not end on a high note.

The 31-year-old has struggled for first-team action under manager Jose Mourinho this season, starting just nine Premier League games.

In the last month or so, the forward has been hampered by injury and illness, but according to the Daily Mail, Rooney would be willing to play through it had Mourinho given him the option.

Rooney last featured on the pitch in United's goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion on April 1, and he has only played in five games in all competitions since becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

The England captain netted his 250th goal in a 1-1 draw with Stoke City in January, but has played just 232 minutes of action since then.

The Daily Mail claims that Rooney has already told teammates that he will leave United at the end of the season, but he is worried that he will exit with a whimper.

The forward's bit-part role has also affected his international career as he was left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad last month.