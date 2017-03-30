Andreas Pereira vows to fight for Manchester United dream next season

Andreas Pereira of Manchester United in action during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between Manchester United FC and VfL Wolfsburg at Old Trafford on September 30, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Andreas Pereira vows to do all he can to force his way into Jose Mourinho's plans at Manchester United when he returns to his parent club from his loan at Granada.
Thursday, March 30, 2017

Andreas Pereira has vowed to do all he can to force his way into Jose Mourinho's plans at parent club Manchester United next season.

The midfielder is on a season-long loan at Granada and has impressed in Spain with four goals and two assists in 26 appearances, despite the club struggling in the La Liga relegation places.

"I'm playing well," Pereira told the official United site. "I'm trying to do my job and am getting a lot of minutes. For me, it's been very good playing here at a high level in Spain, in La Liga, every week.

"It's my dream to play for United on a regular basis. It always has been a dream but now I'm here at Granada and I have to focus here to get us out of this situation. My dream will always be there and, next season, I will fight for it."

Only Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata have scored more league goals for United this season than the four that Pereira has managed in the Spanish top flight.

