Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata says that he is 'always trying to improve' his game, having struck his 36th goal for the club in Thursday's win over Rostov.

The Spain international has been a key player for the Red Devils this campaign, despite many wondering whether he had a future at Old Trafford when Jose Mourinho took charge of the club last summer.

Mourinho sold Mata while at former club Chelsea but the 28-year-old has not looked back this term, finding the net against Rostov in the Europa League on Thursday night to take his tally to 10 goals and three assists overall.

Speaking to reporters after that 2-1 aggregate win over the Russian minnows, Mata said: "I consider myself the same player with more or less the same qualities as I always had. "It's always about reaching your confidence level and physically being ready for every game.

"I'm happy with that, and after that trying to help my teammates. This season, I'm scoring goals and I'm happy with that but obviously I want more.

"I have good games and bad games like everyone but in terms of how many games I have played and how many goals I've scored or assisted I'm happy about it. But in my mindset it's never enough. I always try to improve every season. This season it has seemed to work."

Mata has now scored 125 senior goals for club and country, including 36 since joining United from Chelsea in January 2014.