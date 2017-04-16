Apr 16, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,272
Man UtdManchester United
2-0
Chelsea
Rashford (7'), Herrera (49')
Herrera (73'), Rojo (75'), Ibrahimovic (91')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Costa (33'), Cahill (48'), Fabregas (90')

Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester Utd produced a special performance to beat Chelsea'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes that his side's performance during their 2-0 win over Chelsea ranks among the best since he arrived at the club.
Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 20:19 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has declared his side's performance during this afternoon's 2-0 win over Chelsea as one of the best he has seen since arriving at the club.

The Red Devils stifled the Premier League leaders at Old Trafford, preventing the visitors from having a single shot on target whilst goals from Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera at the other end fired United to a crucial three points.

Mourinho acknowledged that anything other than a win would have ruled his side out of the race for the top four, but also reiterated that they have dropped too many points during what is now a 22-match unbeaten streak in the league.

"I think we have had very good performances - Arsenal here, Tottenham here, when we played really well. But today I think was a special performance because it's also a special opponent - the leaders, the way they play. I think we played really well, a very solid performance. We gave them double problems," he told reporters.

"We gave them problems when they had the ball because we controlled very well and we gave them problems when we recovered the ball because we were really sharp and fast and aggressive in our transitions.
"So, I am very happy with the performance. Very happy. The satisfaction is for different reasons [other than being against his former club].

"The first reason is because with Liverpool and Manchester City victories, if we don't win today goodbye Premier League. These three points were phenomenal. The second reason is because it is leader. They are named Chelsea, but they could be named Arsenal, or Tottenham, or another one.

"Normally you win the title if you are 22 matches unbeaten and we are struggling to finish top four. Why? Everybody knows why because we lost too many points at home. But it's a great feeling to know that it's difficult for us to lose a match, people fight until the end."

United's victory lifts them back up to fifth in the table, four points adrift of the Champions League places.

Antonio Conte cleans his face during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Title race is 50-50'
Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Result: Manchester United end Chelsea hoodoo to close on top four in Premier League
