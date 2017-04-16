Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic plays down the importance of his side's 21-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have not lost in the top flight since a 4-0 defeat against Chelsea in October and will welcome the league leaders to Old Trafford this afternoon looking to extend that run.

It is the 10th-longest unbeaten streak in the history of the division but, with United sitting sixth in the table, Ibrahimovic admits that it means very little.

"I would prefer to be first in the league and not having this record. It doesn't give us anything, this record," he told reporters.

"I think [Chelsea] are a good team. Overall a good team and then of course they are playing once a week which makes a difference also because at the end of the season, I don't know how many games we have in total but I think we have much more than them.

"They haven't been playing in Europe this season and they went out from the League Cup early. But they have a great team, or else they would not be number one."

United have won 11 and drawn 10 games during their unbeaten run.