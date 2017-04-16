Apr 16, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Chelsea
 

Zlatan Ibrahimovic plays down Manchester United unbeaten streak

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a point to make during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic plays down the importance of his side's 21-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 13:07 UK

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played down the importance of his side's 21-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have not lost in the top flight since a 4-0 defeat against Chelsea in October and will welcome the league leaders to Old Trafford this afternoon looking to extend that run.

It is the 10th-longest unbeaten streak in the history of the division but, with United sitting sixth in the table, Ibrahimovic admits that it means very little.

"I would prefer to be first in the league and not having this record. It doesn't give us anything, this record," he told reporters.

"I think [Chelsea] are a good team. Overall a good team and then of course they are playing once a week which makes a difference also because at the end of the season, I don't know how many games we have in total but I think we have much more than them.

"They haven't been playing in Europe this season and they went out from the League Cup early. But they have a great team, or else they would not be number one."

United have won 11 and drawn 10 games during their unbeaten run.

N'Golo Kante celebrates scoring as Paul Pogba watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Your Comments
A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Manchester United 'to offer Zlatan Ibrahimovic £20m contract extension'
 Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Graeme Le Saux questions Jose Mourinho's treatment of Luke Shaw
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Antonio Conte hopes to stay at Chelsea for "a long time"
 N'Golo Kante celebrates scoring as Paul Pogba watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Paul Pogba: 'I am judged on goals while N'Golo Kante is not'
