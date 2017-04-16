Zlatan Ibrahimovic is enjoying the form of his life at Manchester United, according to Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Antonio Conte has warned his Chelsea players to pay particular attention to Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Sunday's league meeting with Manchester United, describing the striker as "one of the best in the world".

The 35-year-old has required little time to adapt in his first season in English football, scoring 28 goals in all competitions to join the list of six nominees for the PFA Player of the Year award.

Ibrahimovic has failed to score in five previous meetings with Conte-managed sides, including one game earlier this season in the Premier League, but the Italian is fully aware of the threat the powerful forward possesses and believes that he is now at his peak.

"I think he is in the top form of his career," he told reporters. "I think now he is a great player, he is not just a finisher, it is good to have this type of player.

"He is very good to play for the team. For me he is one of the best in the world."

Ibrahimovic, who joined United as a free agent last summer, will miss out on a league title this season for just the second time since 2003.