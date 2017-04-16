Apr 16, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Chelsea
 

Antonio Conte: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic in form of his life'

A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
© SilverHub
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is enjoying the form of his life at Manchester United, according to Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 at 19:25 UK

Antonio Conte has warned his Chelsea players to pay particular attention to Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Sunday's league meeting with Manchester United, describing the striker as "one of the best in the world".

The 35-year-old has required little time to adapt in his first season in English football, scoring 28 goals in all competitions to join the list of six nominees for the PFA Player of the Year award.

Ibrahimovic has failed to score in five previous meetings with Conte-managed sides, including one game earlier this season in the Premier League, but the Italian is fully aware of the threat the powerful forward possesses and believes that he is now at his peak.

"I think he is in the top form of his career," he told reporters. "I think now he is a great player, he is not just a finisher, it is good to have this type of player.

"He is very good to play for the team. For me he is one of the best in the world."

Ibrahimovic, who joined United as a free agent last summer, will miss out on a league title this season for just the second time since 2003.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Read Next:
Conte delighted with Hazard, Kante nominations
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Manchester United to move for Porto striker Andre Silva?
 Mike Jones stands between Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Chelsea clash just another game'
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Manchester United against Hull City on August 27, 2016
Result: Manchester United pegged back in Brussels
Conte: 'Ibrahimovic in form of his life'Preview: Manchester United vs. ChelseaMourinho: 'Mata out until late May'Shaw: 'I told Mourinho I would prove him wrong'Mourinho slams Man United attackers
Carrick: 'We should have beaten Anderlecht'Team News: Three changes for Man United at AnderlechtLive Commentary: Anderlecht 1-1 Man United - as it happenedMourinho: 'Ibra motivated for Europa' Bongonda eyes Man United, Chelsea move
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Mike Jones stands between Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Chelsea clash just another game'
 Mike Jones stands between Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Preview: Manchester United vs. Chelsea
 A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Antonio Conte: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic in form of his life'
Conte delighted with Hazard, Kante nominationsChelsea 'must pay Torino £85m for Belotti'Roma's 'bid for Chelsea target accepted'Chelsea 'watching Sporting defender'Bongonda eyes Man United, Chelsea move
Drogba: 'Lukaku to Chelsea makes sense'Mourinho will not rest players for Chelsea matchHazard, Kante among PFA award nomineesMorata: 'I expect to work with Conte'Thibaut Courtois: "No easy games"
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 