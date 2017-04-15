West Ham United vice-chairwoman Karren Brady reveals that Romelu Lukaku twice turned down a move to the London Stadium as he wants Champions League football "quickly".

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has twice turned down a move West Ham United, according to Karren Brady.

The 23-year-old is the Premier League's current top scorer with 23 strikes this season, four more than Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur.

Lukaku's future at Goodison Park is uncertain, and the Hammers vice-chairwoman believes that he will only play for a club with Champions League football.

Brady wrote in The Sun: "Romelu Lukaku is a classic shape for a centre-forward - big, broad and decisive.

"Not all strikers are built like Everton's star - take Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. None are as important as Lukaku to Everton.

"We have twice tried to buy him but he wants a club playing Champions League football - and quickly. You can't dismiss his ambition but it's a shame he regards such an admirable club as little more than a stop-over."

Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs rumoured to be preparing summer offers for Lukaku.