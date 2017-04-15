Karren Brady: 'Romelu Lukaku twice turned West Ham United down'

Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
© SilverHub
West Ham United vice-chairwoman Karren Brady reveals that Romelu Lukaku twice turned down a move to the London Stadium as he wants Champions League football "quickly".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 12:00 UK

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has twice turned down a move West Ham United, according to Karren Brady.

The 23-year-old is the Premier League's current top scorer with 23 strikes this season, four more than Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur.

Lukaku's future at Goodison Park is uncertain, and the Hammers vice-chairwoman believes that he will only play for a club with Champions League football.

Brady wrote in The Sun: "Romelu Lukaku is a classic shape for a centre-forward - big, broad and decisive.

"Not all strikers are built like Everton's star - take Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. None are as important as Lukaku to Everton.

"We have twice tried to buy him but he wants a club playing Champions League football - and quickly. You can't dismiss his ambition but it's a shame he regards such an admirable club as little more than a stop-over."

Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs rumoured to be preparing summer offers for Lukaku.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Your Comments
Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
