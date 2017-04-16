Paul Pogba: 'I am judged on goals while N'Golo Kante is not'

N'Golo Kante celebrates scoring as Paul Pogba watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is bemused with how he is judged on scoring goals, while Chelsea's N'Golo Kante is not.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 12:10 UK

Paul Pogba has urged fans to judge central midfielders the same way, citing Chelsea's N'Golo Kante as an example.

The Manchester United player has found himself under criticism this season by some fans and pundits who question his goalscoring return since his world record transfer from Juventus last summer.

Pogba, who has bagged seven goals in 44 appearances for the Red Devils this season, is bemused by how he is expected to score from midfield, while his France teammate - who he deems to have a similar playing style - is not.

"I've heard Kante is a top, top midfielder, which I agree with. He is a top-class midfielder for what he does. But he doesn't score many goals, does he? They don't speak about this," the 23-year-old told Sky Sports News.

"They speak about what he does on the pitch. He gets the ball, he passes the ball and he makes the game. Me, I try to do this.

"I score more goals than Kante but they still say Kante does this and does that. If you want to speak about scoring goals, you should judge every midfielder the same way. They only speak about the transfer and about the money.

"The most important thing is to be a midfielder first, not scoring goals. You have to make the game, make an assist for the team and if you can score it's a plus for the team."

The two players are expected to start for their respective sides when Man United host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

View our homepages for Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
N'Golo Kante celebrates scoring as Paul Pogba watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Paul Pogba: 'I am judged on goals while N'Golo Kante is not'
 Jan Oblak for Atletico Madrid on July 22, 2014
Report: Manchester United to raid Atletico Madrid for Antoine Griezmann, Jan Oblak
 A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Antonio Conte: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic in form of his life'
Ibrahimovic: 'Mourinho right to slam forwards'Ander Herrera "happy" with Man Utd formHerrera: 'Chelsea will win Premier League'Conte: 'I have no problem with Mourinho'Mourinho: 'Chelsea clash just another game'
Preview: Manchester United vs. ChelseaMourinho: 'Mata out until late May'Shaw: 'I told Mourinho I would prove him wrong'Man United to move for Porto striker?Mourinho slams Man United attackers
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Antonio Conte hopes to stay at Chelsea for "a long time"
 N'Golo Kante celebrates scoring as Paul Pogba watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Paul Pogba: 'I am judged on goals while N'Golo Kante is not'
 Michy Batshuayi in action for Chelsea on August 20, 2016
Eden Hazard urges Michy Batshuayi to consider Chelsea future
Herrera: 'Chelsea will win Premier League'Chelsea defender offered deal in UAE?Courtois: 'Chelsea thriving on pressure'Conte: 'I have no problem with Mourinho'Antonio Conte hits back at Chelsea critics
Diego Costa "grateful to Mourinho"Conte: 'Ibrahimovic in form of his life'Mourinho: 'Chelsea clash just another game'Preview: Manchester United vs. ChelseaConte delighted with Hazard, Kante nominations
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
4Liverpool32189568402863
5Everton33169860372357
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 