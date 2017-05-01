General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jamie Carragher disagrees with Jose Mourinho's Man United fixture complaints

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Jamie Carragher questions Jose Mourinho's complaints about Manchester United's busy fixture schedule.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 21:48 UK

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Manchester United's fixture schedule is "nothing out of the ordinary", despite manager Jose Mourinho's complaints.

The Portuguese coach expressed his frustration at his team's packed schedule for April - they played nine games, including seven in the Premier League and two in the Europa League.

During that time, they dropped points against West Bromwich Albion, Everton, Manchester City and more recently Swansea City, who earned a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford last Sunday.

Carragher, though, believes that a busy schedule is what clubs like Manchester United should be used to, and should be happy with as it means that they are competing in numerous competitions.

"At Manchester United you have players who are used to playing that amount of games," the former Liverpool defender told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football. "I think seven or eight teams in Europe have played nine games in April.

"If you're a Manchester United manager you want to play nine games in April because it shows you're performing, you're still in competitions, you're still going for things.

"I don't see anything out of the ordinary there in the number of games played. It shows you're successful, and if United could play 63, 64 games this season, last year they played 59. That's not a massive difference.

"Yeah, they're complaining but it shows they're doing well and that is the norm, especially going forward for Manchester United, especially if they want to get back into the Champions League."

United, who sit fifth in the table, will face Celta Vigo in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

Dries Mertens in action during the Serie A game between Napoli and Udinese on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Dries Mertens coy on Napoli future
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jamie Carragher, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Swansea City - as it happened
 Luke Shaw is substituted in Manchester United's match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Stan Collymore urges Luke Shaw to leave Manchester United because of Mourinho
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'I could field Under-23 side against Crystal Palace'
Carragher disagrees with Mourinho's complaintsGuidetti vows to 'keep city blue' against Man UtdReport: PL giants join Schick raceDries Mertens coy on Napoli futureMan United 'join Ryan Sessegnon race'
Young bemoans dropped points at homeMan United in pole position to sign Schmeichel?Man United keeper on radar of Milan giants?Chelsea to hijack Man United Belotti move?Mourinho plays down defensive injury crisis
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 