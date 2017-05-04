May 4, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Balaídos
Celta Vigo
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Celta Vigo's John Guidetti to draw on Man City past against Manchester United

John Guidetti of Manchester City before the pre-season friendly at Tynecastle Stadium on July 18, 2014
© Getty Images
John Guidetti says that he will draw on his Manchester City past when his side Celta Vigo face Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 20:15 UK

Former Manchester City striker John Guidetti knows all too well about the importance of beating Manchester United as he prepares for Celta Vigo's Europa League semi-final against Jose Mourinho's side.

Guidetti spent six years at City, but he struggled to cement a regular spot in the senior team and after numerous loan spells left to join Celta in 2015.

The Spanish club will host United at the Balaidos on Thursday before travelling to Old Trafford for the semi-final second leg on May 11.

"[United are] a very good team," Guidetti told UEFA.com. "Obviously they've got a good manager, a fantastic stadium, and they're one of the favourites to win the Europa League but, as they say 'Manchester is blue' and that's how it will be when we visit there as well, because we are Celta Vigo and we will try to keep the city blue."

United's best hope of securing a Champions League spot this season could be winning the Europa League.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Read Next:
Man United to face Celta Vigo in EL semis
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for John Guidetti, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Swansea City - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'I could field Under-23 side against Crystal Palace'
 An excited Kasper Schmeichel in action during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Report: Manchester United in pole position to sign Kasper Schmeichel
Carragher disagrees with Mourinho's complaintsGuidetti vows to 'keep city blue' against Man UtdReport: PL giants join Schick raceDries Mertens coy on Napoli futureMan United 'join Ryan Sessegnon race'
Young bemoans dropped points at homeMan United keeper on radar of Milan giants?Chelsea to hijack Man United Belotti move?Mourinho plays down defensive injury crisisMourinho refuses to criticise players
> Manchester United Homepage
More Manchester City News
An excited Kasper Schmeichel in action during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Report: Manchester United in pole position to sign Kasper Schmeichel
 John Guidetti of Manchester City before the pre-season friendly at Tynecastle Stadium on July 18, 2014
Celta Vigo's John Guidetti to draw on Man City past against Manchester United
 Sports Mole logo
Report: Premier League giants join Patrick Schick race
Kompany: 'Judge Guardiola next season'Jesus sad at missing chances against BoroKoscielny on Man City, Marseille radar?Iheanacho to be used as Aubameyang makeweight?Agnew: 'Middlesbrough full of confidence'
Barnes urges Liverpool to sign Van DijkGuardiola: 'Sergio Aguero is injured'Result: Boro, Man City share points at RiversideTeam News: Five changes for Man City at BoroGuardiola rues Jesus absence
> Manchester City Homepage
More Celta Vigo News
John Guidetti of Manchester City before the pre-season friendly at Tynecastle Stadium on July 18, 2014
Celta Vigo's John Guidetti to draw on Man City past against Manchester United
 Nolito in action for Manchester City on August 28, 2016
Celta Vigo open door on Nolito return
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Manchester United to face Celta Vigo in Europa League semi-finals
Bongonda eyes Man United, Chelsea moveLozano: 'I would like to join Man United'Man United up against Anderlecht in EL quartersEuropa round-up: Lyon, Ajax into quartersEL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd draw
Result: Barcelona thump Celta to return to summitTeam News: Pique back for BarcelonaLive Commentary: Barcelona 5-0 Celta Vigo - as it happenedAspas: 'Griezmann has tough decision'EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash out
> Celta Vigo Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 