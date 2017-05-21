May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Crystal Palace
 

Jose Mourinho: 'I could field Under-23 side against Crystal Palace'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reveals that he could consider fielding the club's Under-23 side on the final day of the Premier League season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 14:05 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has suggested that he could field the club's Under-23 side for their final Premier League game of the season.

United have been forced to negotiate a packed fixture schedule and growing injury list in recent weeks as they battle for a top-four place in the Premier League in addition to their continued involvement in the Europa League.

The Red Devils will face Celta Vigo in the first leg of their semi-final on Thursday and, should they make it all the way to the final, Mourinho confirmed that he could consider resting players against Crystal Palace on the final day.

"You are punished for doing well and if we beat Celta we have the final on the Wednesday (May 24) and we play against Crystal Palace on the Sunday (May 21)," he told reporters.

"Before that we play Southampton two days before and, with all respect, we would be playing in disaster consequences.

"Maybe I can bring (academy coach) Nicky Butt and his team to play against Crystal Palace and hopefully Palace doesn't need a game to stay in the division because it would be very, very bad if they needed the points for us to play with the Under-23s. It's difficult."

United were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Swansea City on Sunday to leave them still one point adrift of the top four.

Ashley Young of Manchester United reacts to being injured during the game against Everton on April 4, 2017
Read Next:
Young bemoans dropped points at home
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Nicky Butt, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'I could field Under-23 side against Crystal Palace'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Swansea City - as it happened
 An excited Kasper Schmeichel in action during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Report: Manchester United in pole position to sign Kasper Schmeichel
Young bemoans dropped points at homeMan United keeper on radar of Milan giants?Chelsea to hijack Man United Belotti move?Mourinho plays down defensive injury crisisMourinho refuses to criticise players
Mourinho: 'Luke Shaw has a big injury'Mourinho: "A point is not good"Result: Man United held at home by SwanseaDe Gea 'agrees personal terms with Real'Team News: Four changes for Man United
> Manchester United Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'I could field Under-23 side against Crystal Palace'
 Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Ashley Barnes, Andre Gray inspire Burnley to first away win of season
 A general view of the groudn prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Stoke City at Selhurst Park on December 13, 2014
Team News: Mamadou Sakho misses out as Crystal Palace host Burnley
Allardyce: 'Palace should have won penalty'Wilfried Zaha: 'Man United criticism hurt'Klopp positive over Mamadou Sakho injuryReport: Palace eye Soualiho MeitePL clubs 'monitoring Hull's Jakupovic'
Allardyce: 'Sakho injury looks serious'Result: Eriksen strike keeps Spurs in title raceReport: Palace to double Zaha's wagesPalace, West Ham battling for Lamine Kone?Team News: Walker, Davies return for Spurs
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 