Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has suggested that he could field the club's Under-23 side for their final Premier League game of the season.

United have been forced to negotiate a packed fixture schedule and growing injury list in recent weeks as they battle for a top-four place in the Premier League in addition to their continued involvement in the Europa League.

The Red Devils will face Celta Vigo in the first leg of their semi-final on Thursday and, should they make it all the way to the final, Mourinho confirmed that he could consider resting players against Crystal Palace on the final day.

"You are punished for doing well and if we beat Celta we have the final on the Wednesday (May 24) and we play against Crystal Palace on the Sunday (May 21)," he told reporters.

"Before that we play Southampton two days before and, with all respect, we would be playing in disaster consequences.

"Maybe I can bring (academy coach) Nicky Butt and his team to play against Crystal Palace and hopefully Palace doesn't need a game to stay in the division because it would be very, very bad if they needed the points for us to play with the Under-23s. It's difficult."

United were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Swansea City on Sunday to leave them still one point adrift of the top four.