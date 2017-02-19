Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims that every game in English football is like a final after scraping past Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup.

Danny Graham gave the hosts the lead at Ewood Park before Marcus Rashford levelled things up, but it needed Paul Pogba and Ibrahimovic to come off the bench and combine for the winning goal to finally see off Owen Coyle's side.

Ibrahimovic acknowledged that it was a difficult match for Jose Mourinho's visitors, but insists that the team do not underestimate any side they come up against.

"Every game is unpredictable. Since I came to England every game - especially in this FA Cup - is like a final," he told BT Sport.

"It doesn't matter if they play in the Championship. So many games have not gone to the favourites. We don't underestimate anybody. The team did well before the changes too but in the second half, me and Paul came in to boost that up a bit. He gave a great ball and I scored a goal.

"We are happy with the win. We are still in every tournament. We will keep working hard, keep going and now is the decisive moment."

Ibrahimovic now has 24 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions this season.