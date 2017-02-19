Feb 19, 2017 at 4.15pm UK at ​Ewood Park
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
1-2
Man UtdManchester United
Graham (17')
Williams (35')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Rashford (27'), Ibrahimovic (75')
Lingard (53'), Young (73')

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Every game is like a final in England'

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims that every game in English football is like a final after scraping past Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 19:19 UK

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed that every game in English football is like a final after his side edged past Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup this afternoon.

Danny Graham gave the hosts the lead at Ewood Park before Marcus Rashford levelled things up, but it needed Paul Pogba and Ibrahimovic to come off the bench and combine for the winning goal to finally see off Owen Coyle's side.

Ibrahimovic acknowledged that it was a difficult match for Jose Mourinho's visitors, but insists that the team do not underestimate any side they come up against.

"Every game is unpredictable. Since I came to England every game - especially in this FA Cup - is like a final," he told BT Sport.

"It doesn't matter if they play in the Championship. So many games have not gone to the favourites. We don't underestimate anybody. The team did well before the changes too but in the second half, me and Paul came in to boost that up a bit. He gave a great ball and I scored a goal.

"We are happy with the win. We are still in every tournament. We will keep working hard, keep going and now is the decisive moment."

Ibrahimovic now has 24 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions this season.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
