Feb 16, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
3-0
St EtienneSaint-Etienne
Ibrahimovic (15', 75', 88' pen.)
Martial (47'), Herrera (58'), Lingard (67'), Pogba (71')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Pajot (64')

Paul Pogba hails "magic" Saint-Etienne clash

Paul Pogba and Florentin Pogba in action during the Europa League match between Manchester United and Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba describes the experience of playing against his older brother Florentin Pogba in the Europa League as "magic".
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 13:34 UK

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has described playing against his brother during Thursday night's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne as "magic".

The world's most expensive player lined up against his older brother Florentin Pogba at Old Trafford for their first ever competitive meeting, which United won 3-0 courtesy of a Zlatan Ibrahimovic hat-trick.

The younger Pogba almost got on the scoresheet too when he hit the crossbar, but he insists that he enjoyed the occasion despite not finding the back of the net.

"It was something magic playing against my brother. I just couldn't believe it when I saw him. We just started laughing and said let's enjoy the moment because it doesn't happen every day. I enjoyed it a lot," he told reporters.

"I wanted to score but I hit the crossbar. I don't know what is going on here but something is going wrong for me. So far I have been hitting the crossbar a lot.

"In seven or eight months at United I think I have hit the crossbar more times than I did in four years at Juventus. It is a bit weird but I am still happy."

The pair are likely to face each other once again when United travel to France for the second leg next week.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho warns against complacency
