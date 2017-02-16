Feb 16, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
3-0
St EtienneSaint-Etienne
Ibrahimovic (15', 75', 88' pen.)
Martial (47'), Herrera (58'), Lingard (67'), Pogba (71')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Pajot (64')

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Manchester United can still do better'

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United hat-trick hero Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists that there is still more to come from his side following their 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 22:23 UK

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has insisted that his side can still improve following their 3-0 victory over Saint-Etienne in the Europa League this evening.

Ibrahimovic hit his first United hat-trick to help the club put one foot in the last 16 of the competition prior to the second-leg trip to the Stade Geoffroy Guichard next week.

The 35-year-old now has 17 goals against Saint-Etienne throughout his career - more than he has managed against any other club - and he is hopeful of continuing his form in the coming weeks.

"We created good chances. It was important to get a good win at home and we bring it with us in the second leg. It was a good game but I think we can do better," he told reporters.

"Every time I've played against Saint-Etienne, with hard work there has been a couple of goals. I've scored a couple of goals tonight and hopefully I can do the same next week.

"We're winning but in a short time everything can change. It's important to keep getting the wins we need. Everything can change but we're happy at the moment. This is the decisive moment for the season. We are still in all four competitions. The fifth we already won [the Community Shield]."

Ibrahimovic has now scored 23 goals in 35 games for United across all competitions this season.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip up
>
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 3-0 Saint-Etienne - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Zlatan Ibrahimovic hat-trick gives Manchester United breathing space
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'Manchester United can still do better'
Jose Mourinho warns against complacencyEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upScholes urges Anthony Martial consistencyTeam News: Mkhitaryan misses out for Man UtdRedknapp: 'Alli worth more than Pogba'
Valencia eyes fifth straight clean sheetPaul Scholes: 'United not far away'Scholes: 'Rooney could leave in summer'Napoli president: 'Ibrahimovic a dream signing'Mourinho: 'Pogba's mother wants a draw'
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version