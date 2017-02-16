Feb 16, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
3-0
St EtienneSaint-Etienne
Ibrahimovic (15', 75', 88' pen.)
Martial (47'), Herrera (58'), Lingard (67'), Pogba (71')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Pajot (64')

Jose Mourinho warns against Manchester United complacency

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho warns his side against complacency in their Europa League tie with Saint-Etienne, despite winning 3-0 in the first leg.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 22:49 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has warned his side that their job is not yet complete following a 3-0 victory over Saint-Etienne in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 clash this evening.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a hat-trick to put United in complete control of the tie at the halfway stage, with a comfortable cushion to take into next week's second leg at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard.

Mourinho acknowledged that his side are in a good position, but stressed that anything can happen and is expecting a tough test in France.

"It's is a good result. If you asked me before every European tie - 3-0 at home, score three goals, don't concede I would say give me that every time. But we know the atmosphere there will make it still hard," he told reporters.

"We need to focus because three days after we go there we have the EFL Cup final, and I always feel that the players are more focused on the final than in the game. But it is important for us to go to the last 16, important for us to get a result there. Football is football, and my experience has put me through some impossible scenarios. I know 3-0 is a good result, but I cannot make it easy for them.

"[Ibrahimovic] is important. I don't want to say the most important. He is important, he shows that when he doesn't score goals, but obviously to score a hat-trick is always nice, even for a guy like him who has so many hat-tricks."

United will take on Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup on Sunday before their trip to Saint-Etienne.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip up
