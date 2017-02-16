Florentin Pogba: 'Arsenal the club of my heart'

St Etienne's French forward Florentin Pogba (R) during the Europa League football match AS Saint-Etienne against FC Internazionale Milan on November 6, 2014
© Getty Images
Saint-Etienne defender Florentin Pogba reveals that Premier League side Arsenal 'are the club of his heart'.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Saint-Etienne defender Florentin Pogba has revealed that Arsenal 'are the club of his heart'.

Florentin will be a part of the Saint-Etienne team that travel to Manchester United for the first leg of their Europa League last-32 clash on Thursday, and the fixture will see him lock horns with his brother Paul Pogba.

The world's most expensive footballer's presence at Old Trafford does not mean that his brother is a Man United fan, however, with the 26-year-old revealing his fondness for Arsenal.

"Arsenal are the club of my heart. I've supported them ever since the Invincibles – what a team! The downside of being a professional is you rarely get a chance to go to watch other teams so I've never actually been to the Emirates. But one day I will, hopefully," Florentin Pogba told The Guardian.

Florentin's twin brother Mathias Pogba currently plays for Sparta Rotterdam in Netherlands.

St Etienne's French forward Florentin Pogba (R) during the Europa League football match AS Saint-Etienne against FC Internazionale Milan on November 6, 2014
Read Next:
Florentin Pogba eager to face brother Paul
>
View our homepages for Florentin Pogba, Paul Pogba, Mathias Pogba, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger watches on during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal - as it happened
 Laurent Koscielny reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Laurent Koscielny: 'We need to stick together'
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Result: Ruthless Bayern Munich thrash Arsenal in first leg of Champions League tie
Pogba: 'Arsenal the club of my heart'Wenger 'has contract offer on table'Laurent Koscielny: "You never know"Keane "not surprised" by Arsenal defeatKeane: 'Gibbs not captain material'
Keown: Wenger may have made his mind up'Wenger: 'Bayern better than Arsenal'Keown: 'Bayern defeat Wenger's lowest point'Team News: Xhaka brought back into Arsenal XIOspina: 'Arsenal must take responsibility'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Saint-Etienne News
St Etienne's French forward Florentin Pogba (R) during the Europa League football match AS Saint-Etienne against FC Internazionale Milan on November 6, 2014
Florentin Pogba: 'Arsenal the club of my heart'
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Christophe Galtier: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic like Eric Cantona'
 St Etienne's French forward Florentin Pogba (R) during the Europa League football match AS Saint-Etienne against FC Internazionale Milan on November 6, 2014
Florentin Pogba sends out warning to brother Paul ahead of Europa League clash
Florentin Pogba eager to face brother PaulHamouma relishing Man United clashMan United draw Saint-Etienne in EuropaDefender to return to Swansea in January?EL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect records
Saint-Etienne sign Villa's Veretout on loanHenri Saivet joins Saint-Etienne on loanResult: Saint-Etienne climb up to fifthResult: Ibrahimovic fires PSG 24 points clearTabanou heads back to Saint-Etienne
> Saint-Etienne Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version