Saint-Etienne defender Florentin Pogba has revealed that Arsenal 'are the club of his heart'.

Florentin will be a part of the Saint-Etienne team that travel to Manchester United for the first leg of their Europa League last-32 clash on Thursday, and the fixture will see him lock horns with his brother Paul Pogba.

The world's most expensive footballer's presence at Old Trafford does not mean that his brother is a Man United fan, however, with the 26-year-old revealing his fondness for Arsenal.

"Arsenal are the club of my heart. I've supported them ever since the Invincibles – what a team! The downside of being a professional is you rarely get a chance to go to watch other teams so I've never actually been to the Emirates. But one day I will, hopefully," Florentin Pogba told The Guardian.

Florentin's twin brother Mathias Pogba currently plays for Sparta Rotterdam in Netherlands.