May 4, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Balaídos
Celta Vigo
0-1
Man UtdManchester United

Mallo (66')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Rashford (67')
Fellaini (33'), Pogba (85')

Jose Mourinho urges fans to "forget" about Marcus Rashford age

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants people to forget about Marcus Rashford's age and just focus on his footballing prowess.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 22:54 UK

The Red Devils forward struck his side's winning goal in Thursday night's Europa League semi-final first leg against Celta Vigo, a free kick from outside the box.

The Red Devils forward struck his side's winning goal in Thursday night's Europa League semi-final first leg against Celta Vigo, a free kick from outside the box.

However, there was concern when Rashford was taken off in the 80th minute of the match with what appeared to be a knock, Anthony Martial taking his place.

Speaking after the 1-0 win at the Estadio de Balaidos, Mourinho admits that the teenager had "a little problem" ahead of the game.

The Portuguese coach told BBC Sport: "Marcus Rashford is a 19-year-old kid who is in love with football.

"He stays after training for half an hour to practice taking free-kicks and waits for the opportunity. He works and works and works so we can forget his age.

"He started the game with a little problem and with all the running he was feeling it."

Rashford has scored 10 goals and registered six assists in 47 appearances this season.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
