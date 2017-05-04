May 4, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Balaídos
Celta Vigo
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Team News: Widescale changes for Celta Vigo and Manchester United ahead of Europa League first leg

Celta Vigo's forward Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
Celta Vigo and Manchester United have made eight and six changes respectively ahead of their Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday.
Celta Vigo and Manchester United have made eight and six changes respectively ahead of their Europa League semi-final first leg at the Estadio de Balaidos.

Former Liverpool striker Iago Aspas, who has scored 17 La Liga goals this season, was rested for the 3-0 home defeat against Athletic Bilbao at the weekend but will partner ex-Manchester City forward John Guidetti up front tonight.

Jonny Castro, Hugo Mallo, Gustavo Cabral, Pione Sisto, Pablo Hernandez and Nemanja Radoja are also brought back into Celta's starting XI by head coach Eduardo Berizzo.

Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, has also made numerous changes from Man United's 1-1 draw against Swansea City, with Paul Pogba back in the starting lineup following his hamstring injury.

Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Marouane Fellaini and Henrikh Mkhitaryan also return, while Sergio Romero continues in goal in the competition as he replaces David de Gea in between the sticks.

Eric Bailly was a doubt after suffering an ankle problem last weekend but he's fit to start, while Chris Smalling is back on the bench, but Phil Jones remains absent.

Celta Vigo: Alvarez, Mallo, Radoja, Hernandez, Guidetti, Aspas, Sisto, Wass, Jonny, Cabral, Roncaglia
Subs: Villar, Gomez, Fontas, Jozabed, Diaz, Bongonda, Beauvue

Manchester United: Romero, Valencia, Bailly, Blind, Darmian, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Rashford
Subs: De Gea, Smalling, Young, Carrick, Mata, Martial, Rooney

Follow all the action from the Estadio de Balaidos with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Luke Shaw is substituted in Manchester United's match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 