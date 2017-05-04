Celta Vigo and Manchester United have made eight and six changes respectively ahead of their Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday.

Former Liverpool striker Iago Aspas, who has scored 17 La Liga goals this season, was rested for the 3-0 home defeat against Athletic Bilbao at the weekend but will partner ex-Manchester City forward John Guidetti up front tonight.

Jonny Castro, Hugo Mallo, Gustavo Cabral, Pione Sisto, Pablo Hernandez and Nemanja Radoja are also brought back into Celta's starting XI by head coach Eduardo Berizzo.

Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, has also made numerous changes from Man United's 1-1 draw against Swansea City, with Paul Pogba back in the starting lineup following his hamstring injury.

Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Marouane Fellaini and Henrikh Mkhitaryan also return, while Sergio Romero continues in goal in the competition as he replaces David de Gea in between the sticks.

Eric Bailly was a doubt after suffering an ankle problem last weekend but he's fit to start, while Chris Smalling is back on the bench, but Phil Jones remains absent.

Celta Vigo: Alvarez, Mallo, Radoja, Hernandez, Guidetti, Aspas, Sisto, Wass, Jonny, Cabral, Roncaglia

Subs: Villar, Gomez, Fontas, Jozabed, Diaz, Bongonda, Beauvue

Manchester United: Romero, Valencia, Bailly, Blind, Darmian, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Rashford

Subs: De Gea, Smalling, Young, Carrick, Mata, Martial, Rooney

Follow all the action from the Estadio de Balaidos with Sports Mole's live text commentary.