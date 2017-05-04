Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Europa League semi-final clash between Celta Vigo and Manchester United.

The Red Devils, who lie in fifth place in the Premier League, booked their place in the last four with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Anderlecht after extra time.

La Liga outfit Celta also saw off Belgian opposition in the quarter-finals, defeating Genk 4-3 across the two legs.

Please note that the action gets underway at 8.05pm.