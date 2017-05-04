May 4, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Balaídos
Live Commentary: Celta Vigo vs. Manchester United

Sports Mole brings you live coverage of Manchester United's trip to Celta Vigo.
Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Europa League semi-final clash between Celta Vigo and Manchester United.

The Red Devils, who lie in fifth place in the Premier League, booked their place in the last four with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Anderlecht after extra time.

La Liga outfit Celta also saw off Belgian opposition in the quarter-finals, defeating Genk 4-3 across the two legs.

Please note that the action gets underway at 8.05pm.


7.54pmTo add some spice to the occasion, the Europa League is the only UEFA trophy United are yet to win. Given that they have lifted both global cups, they will become the only club other than Bayern Munich with the full collection of major non-domestic trophies if they go the distance in this competition.

7.51pmTonight is a sort of homecoming for Ander Herrera, as his father Pablo once played for Celta Vigo. He ended his playing career there in 1989.

7.49pmHERRERA: "Celta are a very complicated team, with players that have a lot of quality. In theory, we are the strongest team left in the competition but we have to respect all of our rivals because otherwise, they can surprise us." (via The Mirror).

7.47pmMOURINHO: "It's a difficult game for us. Because of their situation in La Liga, a comfortable situation, they managed to think just about the Europa League, to rest players, to be in the maximum condition."

7.45pmGUIDETTI: "Obviously [United have] got a good manager, a fantastic stadium, and they're one of the favourites to win the Europa League but, as they say 'Manchester is blue' and that's how it will be when we visit there as well, because we are Celta Vigo and we will try to keep the city blue."

7.42pmPre-match quotes from each camp coming up...

7.38pmNo doubt Mourinho would settle for a 1-0 win and a precious away goal to take back to Old Trafford, but I think United will go for it this evening. Expect Lingard and Rashford to spearhead the counter-attacks while Pogba provides the ammunition from midfield.

7.34pmThat isn't to say Celta are pushovers. They may be lurking in midtable in La Liga, but Eduardo Berizzo's side are know to rise to the occasion. They knocked Real Madrid out of the Spanish cup over two legs and beat Barcelona here in a thrilling 4-3 league encounter.

7.32pmUnited are the favourites to progress to the final, but they don't have the best of records on Spanish soil, with two just wins in 22 matches. Their last win in this country came in 2010 when they saw off Valencia 1-0 courtesy of a Javier Hernandez goal.

7.30pmThis is Celta Vigo's first European semi-final and their fans have turned up in droves!



7.25pmIt's wholesale changes for the hosts, with Aspas back in the fold after being rested against Athletic Bilbao last time out. There are seven other alterations as Jonny Castro, Hugo Mallo, Gustavo Cabral, Pione Sisto, Pablo Hernandez and Nemanja Radoja are drafted in.

7.23pmCelta Vigo have also set out an attacking stall and have included a couple of familiar faces in their line-up. Iago Aspas is formerly of Liverpool while John Guidetti knows this evening's opponents well, having played for their local rivals Manchester City.

7.20pmAntonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Marouane Fellaini and Henrikh Mkhitaryan also start for the Premier League outfit, who have named an attacking line-up in Spain.

7.17pmUnited boss Jose Mourinho had a defensive crisis to contend with during last weekend's 1-1 draw with Swansea City and there were suggestions that promising youngster Axel Tuanzebe was in line to step in this evening, but the return of Bailly and Chris Smalling has boosted their options at the back.

7.13pmWe'll start with the visitors, who have named their Europa League regular Sergio Romero in goal. The fit-again Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly are among five other changes for the Red Devils.

7.12pmUNITED XI: Romero, Valencia, Bailly, Blind, Darmian, Herrera, Fellaini, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Mkhitaryan

7.11pmCELTA XI: Alvarez, Mallo, Cabral, Roncaglia, Castro Otto, Wass, Radoja, Hernandez, Iago Aspas, Guidetti, Sisto

7.10pmThe team news klaxon has sounded off! Both starting XIs incoming...

7.07pmGood evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the first leg of the Europa League semi-final clash between Celta Vigo and Manchester United. With a Champions League place just three matches away, this is a HUGE game for both teams.

