Jose Mourinho admits that he is not plased with Manchester United's result at Celta Vigo in their Europa League semi-final first leg, claiming a 1-0 lead is too "open".

Jose Mourinho has declared himself pleased with Manchester United's performance in their 1-0 win over Celta Vigo, "but not with the result".

The Red Devils claimed a slender advantage in their Europa League semi-final tie after Thursday's first leg in Spain, courtesy of a Marcus Rashford free kick.

However, the Portuguese coach feels that Man United should have been able to make more from their five shots on target and put the tie beyond doubt ahead of the return leg next Thursday.

Mourinho told BBC Sport after the game: "I am very pleased with the performance but not with the result. At half time we should have been three or at least two but the result is open.

"We played well enough to have result closed but we have to go and play at Old Trafford. Let's hope Old Trafford want us to win because when Old Trafford wants it, we win."

The final of the Europa League takes place in Stockholm on May 24, with Lyon and Ajax contesting the other semi-final tie.