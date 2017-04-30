Apr 30, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
SwanseaSwansea City
Rooney (45' pen.)
Martial (19'), Lingard (44')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Sigurdsson (79')
Britton (15'), Fernandez (89')

Paul Clement: 'Lukasz Fabianski furious with penalty'

Lukasz Fabianski of Swansea City during the pre season friendly match between Nottingham Forest and Swansea City at City Ground on July 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Swansea City boss Paul Clement says that Lukasz Fabianski was "furious" with the award of Manchester United's penalty in Sunday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 17:49 UK

Swansea City boss Paul Clement has revealed that his goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski was left "furious" with the award of Manchester United's penalty in Sunday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Man United were awarded a penalty in first-half stoppage time after Fabianski was adjudged to have brought Red Devils forward Marcus Rashford to the ground inside the box, and Wayne Rooney stepped up to send the home side ahead.

Replays showed that contact on the England international was minimal, however, and Clement has claimed that Fabianski was frustrated with the spot kick at Old Trafford.

"He was furious. He was furious. He said: 'I've gone down to get my hands on the ball, and I can see that now I can't get it so I've come away from it and [Rashford has] gone down before the contact,'" Clement told reporters.

Gylfi Sigurdsson netted a 79th-minute free kick against Man United as Swansea came from behind to draw at the home of the 20-time English champions.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho: "A point is not good"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lukasz Fabianski, Marcus Rashford, Paul Clement, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Wayne Rooney, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Swansea City - as it happened
 Lukasz Fabianski of Swansea City during the pre season friendly match between Nottingham Forest and Swansea City at City Ground on July 25, 2015
Paul Clement: 'Lukasz Fabianski furious with penalty'
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Result: Manchester United held at home by Swansea City
Team News: Four changes for Man UnitedPreview: Man Utd vs. SwanseaMourinho rules Pogba out of Swansea clashClement: 'Swansea have turned a corner'Carroll: 'Swansea will fight to the end'
Paul Clement: 'We have momentum'Result: Swansea see off lethargic StokeTeam News: Llorente passed fit for SwanseaLive Commentary: Swansea 2-0 Stoke - as it happenedLlorente: 'Swansea must recover confidence'
> Swansea City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 