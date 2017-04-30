Swansea City boss Paul Clement says that Lukasz Fabianski was "furious" with the award of Manchester United's penalty in Sunday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Man United were awarded a penalty in first-half stoppage time after Fabianski was adjudged to have brought Red Devils forward Marcus Rashford to the ground inside the box, and Wayne Rooney stepped up to send the home side ahead.

Replays showed that contact on the England international was minimal, however, and Clement has claimed that Fabianski was frustrated with the spot kick at Old Trafford.

"He was furious. He was furious. He said: 'I've gone down to get my hands on the ball, and I can see that now I can't get it so I've come away from it and [Rashford has] gone down before the contact,'" Clement told reporters.

Gylfi Sigurdsson netted a 79th-minute free kick against Man United as Swansea came from behind to draw at the home of the 20-time English champions.