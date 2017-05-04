Bologna and Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah says he is "100 percent" willing to go on strike to show solidarity with compatriot Sulley Muntari.

Bologna and Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah has admitted that he is "100 percent" willing to go on strike to show solidarity with Sulley Muntari.

The Pescara midfielder was given a one-game ban after he protested against racist abuse he received from the crowd in a Serie A match at Cagliari on Sunday.

Muntari, 32, was booked for dissent after asking the referee to stop the match in the wake of the abuse, and was then given a second yellow card after he walked off the pitch in protest.

Garth Crooks, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker and independent trustee of anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out, has called on players in the Italian league to strike this weekend unless Muntari's one-match suspension is withdrawn.

"I would do that 100 percent because racism is something that is killing the game," Donsah, who played for Cagliari between 2014 and 2015, told BBC Sport.

"Some players cutting off from some matches in order to highlight the racial abuse that is going on in football is a great move."

The Serie A disciplinary committee claimed that not enough fans took part in the abuse against Muntari to trigger action against Cagliari.