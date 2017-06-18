Report: Francesco Totti accepts backroom role with Roma

Caption:Roma's forward Francesco Totti celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match on January 11, 2015
© Getty Images
Francesco Totti has decided against prolonging his playing career elsewhere to instead remain at Roma in a backroom capacity, according to a report.
Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 21:05 UK

Club legend Francesco Totti has reportedly rejected a final swansong in the United States with New York Cosmos to instead remain at Roma in a backroom role.

The 40-year-old called time on his 21-season stint at the Stadio Olimpico last month, emotionally bowing out in the 3-2 win over Genoa after coming on from the bench.

Totti had been weighing up his options, with second-tier side Pescara among those to offer him a playing contract, while New York Cosmos are reported to have also made him a tempting offer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, however, new Roma boss Eusebio di Francesco was keen to keep the ex-Italy international at the club in some capacity and has got his wish following positive talks.

Totti will reportedly act as a link between players, supporters and the club's hierarchy, as the Giallorossi attempt to go one better next time around by ousting Juventus at the top of Serie A.

Caption:Roma's forward Francesco Totti celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match on January 11, 2015
Caption:Roma's forward Francesco Totti celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match on January 11, 2015
Caption:Roma's forward Francesco Totti celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match on January 11, 2015
