Club legend Francesco Totti has reportedly rejected a final swansong in the United States with New York Cosmos to instead remain at Roma in a backroom role.

The 40-year-old called time on his 21-season stint at the Stadio Olimpico last month, emotionally bowing out in the 3-2 win over Genoa after coming on from the bench.

Totti had been weighing up his options, with second-tier side Pescara among those to offer him a playing contract, while New York Cosmos are reported to have also made him a tempting offer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, however, new Roma boss Eusebio di Francesco was keen to keep the ex-Italy international at the club in some capacity and has got his wish following positive talks.

Totti will reportedly act as a link between players, supporters and the club's hierarchy, as the Giallorossi attempt to go one better next time around by ousting Juventus at the top of Serie A.