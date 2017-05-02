Sulley Muntari to serve one-match ban after reporting racist abuse

Ghana's midfielder Sulley Muntari (C) celebrates with Ghana's striker Kevin-Prince Boateng celebrate during the 2010 World Cup QF match on July 2, 2010
© Getty Images
Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari will serve a one-match ban as Italian authorities decide against rescinding the yellow cards he received after reporting racist abuse.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 19:18 UK

Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari will serve a one-match ban after Italian football authorities upheld the yellow cards he received when reporting alleged racist abuse during Sunday's match with Cagliari Calcio.

Muntari was initially booked for speaking to the crowd following the alleged abuse and, after receiving his first yellow card, he walked off the pitch in protest and was subsequently shown a second.

World footballers' union FIFPro had called for Muntari's yellow cards to be rescinded due to exceptional circumstances, but the suspension will now be upheld.

"We urge the Italian authorities to hear Muntari's version of events, investigate why the situation was mismanaged and take firm action to ensure this never happens again," read a statement from FIFPro.

"FIFPro believes Muntari's yellow card should be rescinded. Muntari was well within his rights to approach referee Daniele Minelli, as the first point of reference, to make his grievances known and seek a solution. Players should feel comfortable bringing any issue to the attention of the referee, especially one as significant as allegations of racism in the workplace.

"No player should ever feel the need to take matters into his own hands, as Muntari clearly felt obliged to do, by abandoning the match or taking spectators to task for inappropriate behaviour. Professional footballers should expect to be adequately protected by the relevant authorities in a place of work that does not tolerate discrimination of any kind."

Muntari will now miss Pescara's home match against Crotone on Sunday, whereas Cagliari will face no punishment from the Italian Sports Tribunal due to "only about 10 supporters" taking part in the alleged abuse.

The fans in question account for less than 1% of the stadium's occupants, which means that they did not reach the minimum number for the behaviour to be considered punishable by the Italian authorities.

Ghana's midfielder Sulley Muntari (C) celebrates with Ghana's striker Kevin-Prince Boateng celebrate during the 2010 World Cup QF match on July 2, 2010
Read Next:
Muntari walks off pitch after racist abuse
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sulley Muntari, Football
Your Comments
More Pescara News
Ghana's midfielder Sulley Muntari (C) celebrates with Ghana's striker Kevin-Prince Boateng celebrate during the 2010 World Cup QF match on July 2, 2010
Sulley Muntari to serve one-match ban after reporting racist abuse
 Ghana's midfielder Sulley Muntari (C) celebrates with Ghana's striker Kevin-Prince Boateng celebrate during the 2010 World Cup QF match on July 2, 2010
Sulley Muntari walks off pitch after alleged racist abuse
 Federico Macheda of Doncaster Rovers warms up during the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Doncaster Rovers at Vicarage Road on September 17, 2013
Report: Federico Macheda close to Pescara deal
Adel Taarabt on radar of Serie A clubs?Report: Federico Macheda to join PescaraLeicester target speaks on possible Vardy partnershipSebastiani: 'Leicester lead Lapadula race'Ranieri confirms interest in Lapadula
Bologna return to Serie AReport: Sevilla want JonathasReport: West Brom keen to sign JonathasResult: Sassuolo edge past PescaraResult: Pescara knock Chievo out of Coppa Italia
> Pescara Homepage
More Cagliari News
Ghana's midfielder Sulley Muntari (C) celebrates with Ghana's striker Kevin-Prince Boateng celebrate during the 2010 World Cup QF match on July 2, 2010
Sulley Muntari to serve one-match ban after reporting racist abuse
 Ghana's midfielder Sulley Muntari (C) celebrates with Ghana's striker Kevin-Prince Boateng celebrate during the 2010 World Cup QF match on July 2, 2010
Sulley Muntari walks off pitch after alleged racist abuse
 A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Liverpool 'favourites' to land Cagliari's Nicolo Barella
West Brom hold interest in Ghana midfielder?Serie A clubs consider Gutierrez move?Result: Cagliari surprise Sassuolo to progressReport: Victor Ibarbo to join Watford on loanBolton bring in Francesco Pisano
Juventus agree deal for Godfred Donsah?Chelsea to wrap up Donsah deal?Report: Davide Astori to join NapoliJuventus line up Godfred Donsah swoop?Roma confirm Victor Ibarbo loan signing
> Cagliari Homepage
More Crotone News
Ghana's midfielder Sulley Muntari (C) celebrates with Ghana's striker Kevin-Prince Boateng celebrate during the 2010 World Cup QF match on July 2, 2010
Sulley Muntari to serve one-match ban after reporting racist abuse
 Tony Pulis manager of West Bromwich Albion looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on October 3, 2015
Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion target Sassuolo striker Diego Falcinelli?
 Diego Poyet in action for West Ham on July 16, 2014
Hull City, Swansea City 'want Diego Poyet'
Crotone promoted to Serie AReport: Arsenal scout Ante BudimirMihajlovic was not expecting extra timeResult: Milan need extra time to see off Crotone
> Crotone Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus34273470224884
2Roma34243775314475
3Napoli34228478354374
4Lazio34207763392467
5Atalanta BCAtalanta34197858391964
6AC Milan34178951381359
7Inter Milan341751263432056
8Fiorentina34151095547855
9Torino34121396455949
10Sampdoria341210124242046
11Udinese34127154348-543
12CagliariCagliari34125174764-1741
13AC Chievo VeronaChievo34125173853-1541
14SassuoloSassuolo34116174553-839
15Bologna34108163549-1438
16Genoa3479183359-2630
17Empoli3478192354-3129
18Crotone3467212954-2525
19Palermo3447232973-4419
RPescara3428243275-4314
> Full Version
 