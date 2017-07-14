New Transfer Talk header

Harry Redknapp 'wants Sulley Muntari at Birmingham City'

Sulley Muntari of Milan celebrates after scoring his team's opening goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and AC Chievo Verona at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 4, 2014
Birmingham City are reportedly interested in signing experienced midfielder Sulley Muntari following the 32-year-old's release from Pescara.
By , European Football Editor
Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp is reportedly interested in a reunion with experienced midfielder Sulley Muntari.

The 32-year-old has previously played under Redknapp at Portsmouth, and the former Ghana international is available on a free transfer this summer after leaving Pescara following the expiration of his contract.

According to reports from Ghana, Redknapp is interested in signing the former AC Milan midfielder, and the 70-year-old will look to hold talks with Muntari's representatives to discuss a move.

Muntari started his professional career with Italian outfit Udinese, before representing Portsmouth between 2007 and 2008.

The 84-time Ghana international has also played in England for Sunderland, and made nine Serie A appearances for Pescara last season before departing when his deal ended.

