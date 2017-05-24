Juan Mata says that tonight's Europa League final is "really important" for Manchester United.

The Red Devils will go head to head with Ajax at the Friends Arena in Stockholm for their second trophy of the season.

Not only is silverware the prize, Jose Mourinho's side will qualify for next season's Champions League with a win tonight, which is crucial considering that they finished the domestic campaign in sixth place.

Mata told MUTV: "It's really important for us. We can win a trophy the club has never won, a European trophy, and then obviously have the chance to play Champions League football next season. So we are taking it very seriously and are focused on trying to win.

"We've played a lot of games but, for me, when you reach a final, the mental power is much stronger than the physical side of it. We are just focused on giving the last push of the season, using all our strength and leaving everything on the pitch, and trying to win.

"It was one of my aims when I came – to win big trophies. Hopefully we can do it on Wednesday and then, next season, another one. Since I came, we won some trophies but no European ones and it's always special to play in Europe with this club."

United picked up their first trophy of the campaign by sealing a 3-2 victory over Southampton in the EFL Cup final in February.