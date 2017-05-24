May 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Friends Arena
Ajax
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Juan Mata: 'Europa League final is so important for Manchester United'

Juan Mata of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Juan Mata says that tonight's Europa League final is "really important" for Manchester United.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 11:38 UK

Juan Mata has described tonight's Europa League final against Ajax as "really important" for Manchester United's season.

The Red Devils will go head to head with Ajax at the Friends Arena in Stockholm for their second trophy of the season.

Not only is silverware the prize, Jose Mourinho's side will qualify for next season's Champions League with a win tonight, which is crucial considering that they finished the domestic campaign in sixth place.

Mata told MUTV: "It's really important for us. We can win a trophy the club has never won, a European trophy, and then obviously have the chance to play Champions League football next season. So we are taking it very seriously and are focused on trying to win.

"We've played a lot of games but, for me, when you reach a final, the mental power is much stronger than the physical side of it. We are just focused on giving the last push of the season, using all our strength and leaving everything on the pitch, and trying to win.

"It was one of my aims when I came – to win big trophies. Hopefully we can do it on Wednesday and then, next season, another one. Since I came, we won some trophies but no European ones and it's always special to play in Europe with this club."

United picked up their first trophy of the campaign by sealing a 3-2 victory over Southampton in the EFL Cup final in February.

A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on March 9, 2015
Read Next:
Ed Woodward: United "numb" after arena attack
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Juan Mata, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney 'to be left out of England squad'
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann: 'I am ready to leave Atletico Madrid'
 Manchester United's Chris Smalling in action against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Manchester United 'open to Chris Smalling offers'
Europa final to decide Shaw's future?What Man United will gain by winning Europa LeagueRashford 'in line for £10,000 pay rise'Former youth boss tips Gomes to reach topEd Woodward: United "numb" after arena attack
Henry blames Mourinho for Pogba strugglesMan Utd cancel Europa League final eventFosu-Mensah: 'EL final will be special'Mourinho backs Manchester to "pull together"Man United press conference cancelled
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 