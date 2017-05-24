May 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Friends Arena
Ajax
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Manchester United cancel Europa League final function

A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Manchester United cancel a planned viewing party for Wednesday's Europa League final following the terrorist attack in the city on Monday night.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 15:32 UK

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has revealed that the club has cancelled their planned event for Wednesday's Europa League final due to the terrorist attack in the city yesterday.

A suicide bomber struck the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night, killing 22 people and injuring 59 more.

United held a minute's silence prior to training today in respect of the victims, and Woodward confirmed that a viewing party for the final near Old Trafford will no longer take place.

"I am sure you will all have heard of the tragic and horrifying events in Manchester (on Monday) night. Our thoughts go out to the victims and families affected. These senseless acts are designed to shake the confidence of people and to turn communities on each other," he said in an email to the club's staff.

"Members of our family of fans and our home community have been affected and we will be reaching out to provide the support of the club in what must be an unimaginably difficult time. Manchester is a resilient city and I am sure that its people will defy the wishes of those who have perpetrated this awful crime and demonstrate what a magnificent place this is.

"The club provides counselling and support services in times of crisis; please do not be afraid to ask if you have been affected. As a sign of respect for the victims and their families, we have decided that we should cancel the event planned for (Wednesday) evening. We are sure that in the circumstances you will all understand and support this decision."

United take on Ajax in Stockholm on Wednesday looking to collect the only major European trophy which has so far eluded them.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah in action for Manchester United on September 29, 2016
