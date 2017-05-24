Manchester United's Wayne Rooney 'to be left out of England squad'

England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
© SilverHub
England captain Wayne Rooney will reportedly be left out of Gareth Southgate's squad for games against Scotland and France.
England manager Gareth Southgate has reportedly opted against including his captain Wayne Rooney in the upcoming squad.

The Three Lions group for next month's World Cup qualifier against Scotland and friendly against France will be announced on Thursday.

According to talkSPORT, Rooney has been left out because Southgate feels that he has better options in attack, suggesting that the 31-year-old's international career is over.

Rooney has struggled for game time at United this season, starting just 15 Premier League matches and he is unlikely to be named in the starting XI for tonight's Europa League final against Ajax.

The forward is United and England's all-time leading scorer having hit 253 goals for his club and 53 for his country.

Sam Allardyce takes England training on August 30, 2016
England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney 'to be left out of England squad'
England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney 'to be left out of England squad'
