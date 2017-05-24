Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen says that Manchester United were "lucky" to win Wednesday's Europa League final.

Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen has criticised Manchester United's approach to Wednesday's Europa League final.

Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan ensured that United ran out 2-0 winners in Stockholm, but Klaasen has claimed that the Premier League outfit got "lucky" after using negative tactics.

The 30-year-old told RTL7: "We were simply not good enough. It is very difficult against a team like that. You know they are just waiting and then kick it long. They scored two lucky goals.

"We didn't start well. We had a bit more possession after 15, 20 minutes or so. They just waited around. Both of their goals were lucky."

Ajax coach Peter Bosz has also been critical of United, insisting that they made the final a "boring" game.