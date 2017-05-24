May 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Friends Arena
Ajax
0-2
Man UtdManchester United

Veltman (58'), Younes (64'), Riedewald (78')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Pogba (18'), Mkhitaryan (48')
Mkhitaryan (31'), Fellaini (52'), Mata (78')

Davy Klaassen: 'Manchester United got lucky'

Davy Klaassen of AFC Ajax in action during the UEFA Champion League group stage match between AFC Ajax and Celtic FC held on November 6, 2013
© Getty Images
Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen says that Manchester United were "lucky" to win Wednesday's Europa League final.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 11:25 UK

Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen has criticised Manchester United's approach to Wednesday's Europa League final.

Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan ensured that United ran out 2-0 winners in Stockholm, but Klaasen has claimed that the Premier League outfit got "lucky" after using negative tactics.

The 30-year-old told RTL7: "We were simply not good enough. It is very difficult against a team like that. You know they are just waiting and then kick it long. They scored two lucky goals.

"We didn't start well. We had a bit more possession after 15, 20 minutes or so. They just waited around. Both of their goals were lucky."

Ajax coach Peter Bosz has also been critical of United, insisting that they made the final a "boring" game.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Bosz: 'Man United made it a boring game'
>
