May 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Friends Arena
Ajax
0-2
Man UtdManchester United

Veltman (58'), Younes (64'), Riedewald (78')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Pogba (18'), Mkhitaryan (48')
Mkhitaryan (31'), Fellaini (52'), Mata (78')

Jose Mourinho: 'I would be very happy if Wayne Rooney stays'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and captain Wayne Rooney celebrate after winning the EFL Cup against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that he would be "very happy" if Wayne Rooney stayed at the club this summer.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 22:50 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that there is no reason why Wayne Rooney cannot stay at the club beyond the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old has been limited to a bit-part role during Mourinho's first season at Old Trafford, making just 15 Premier League starts this term - the lowest tally of his professional career.

The club captain has been heavily linked with a move away when the transfer window reopens and Mourinho brought him on for the closing stages of this evening's 2-0 win over Ajax in the Europa League final.

Rooney went on to lift the trophy in what seemed like a farewell to the club, but Mourinho insists that he would be "very happy" to keep the England skipper.

"Ed Woodward has my list, what I want, what I would like for more than two months. So now it's up to him and the owners. But I don't care about football for now," he told BT Sport.

"Wayne was ready to play, he was a big option. But I didn't need to attack at 2-0. I told him yesterday that he could be the key man but he can perfectly be here next season.

"He is a very important player for us. If he stays next season I'd be very happy."

Rooney has now won 16 trophies during his time at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Mourinho: 'It has been a very good season'
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
