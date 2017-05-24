Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that there is no reason why Wayne Rooney cannot stay at the club beyond the summer transfer window.
The 31-year-old has been limited to a bit-part role during Mourinho's first season at Old Trafford, making just 15 Premier League starts this term - the lowest tally of his professional career.
The club captain has been heavily linked with a move away when the transfer window reopens and Mourinho brought him on for the closing stages of this evening's 2-0 win over Ajax in the Europa League final.
Rooney went on to lift the trophy in what seemed like a farewell to the club, but Mourinho insists that he would be "very happy" to keep the England skipper.
"Ed Woodward has my list, what I want, what I would like for more than two months. So now it's up to him and the owners. But I don't care about football for now," he told BT Sport.
"Wayne was ready to play, he was a big option. But I didn't need to attack at 2-0. I told him yesterday that he could be the key man but he can perfectly be here next season.
"He is a very important player for us. If he stays next season I'd be very happy."
Rooney has now won 16 trophies during his time at Old Trafford.