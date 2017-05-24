Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata dedicates his side's Europa League final triumph to those affected by the terrorist attack in the city.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has said that he is "really happy" to have helped the club to the Europa League title.

Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan saw United beat Ajax 2-0 in the final in Stockholm this evening, collecting the only major European trophy which had previously eluded them in the process.

The result came in the same week as a terrorist attack in Manchester which killed 22 people, and Mata dedicated the victory to those affected by the tragedy.

"We have won a trophy the club has never won so we are really happy. It means a lot as it is my first European trophy with United and after what happened yesterday it is nice to bring a trophy back for Manchester," he told BT Sport.

"It has been a really difficult week in the city of Manchester and we are happy to win for all the people that have suffered."

United's victory also ensures that they will be handed a route directly into the Champions League group stages next season.