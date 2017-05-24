May 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Friends Arena
Ajax
0-2
Man UtdManchester United

Veltman (58'), Younes (64'), Riedewald (78')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Pogba (18'), Mkhitaryan (48')
Mkhitaryan (31'), Fellaini (52'), Mata (78')

Juan Mata "really happy" with Europa League glory

Juan Mata of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata dedicates his side's Europa League final triumph to those affected by the terrorist attack in the city.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 22:18 UK

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has said that he is "really happy" to have helped the club to the Europa League title.

Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan saw United beat Ajax 2-0 in the final in Stockholm this evening, collecting the only major European trophy which had previously eluded them in the process.

The result came in the same week as a terrorist attack in Manchester which killed 22 people, and Mata dedicated the victory to those affected by the tragedy.

"We have won a trophy the club has never won so we are really happy. It means a lot as it is my first European trophy with United and after what happened yesterday it is nice to bring a trophy back for Manchester," he told BT Sport.

"It has been a really difficult week in the city of Manchester and we are happy to win for all the people that have suffered."

United's victory also ensures that they will be handed a route directly into the Champions League group stages next season.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
