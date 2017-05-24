May 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Friends Arena
Ajax
0-2
Man UtdManchester United

Veltman (58'), Younes (64'), Riedewald (78')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Pogba (18'), Mkhitaryan (48')
Mkhitaryan (31'), Fellaini (52'), Mata (78')

Paul Pogba: 'Nobody can criticise Manchester United season'

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba claims that nobody can criticise their season after victory in the Europa League final clinched Champions League qualification.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 22:10 UK

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has claimed that his side have enjoyed a successful season following their victory in the Europa League final this evening.

Pogba scored the opening goal to set United on their way to a comfortable 2-0 triumph over Ajax in Stockholm, securing Champions League football for next season in the process.

The trophy was the third that United have held aloft in manager Jose Mourinho's debut season at the club after the Community Shield and the EFL Cup, and Pogba believes that they have answered their critics.

"We did it. We are very proud. Nobody can talk. They said we had a bad season but we have three trophies," the France international told BT Sport.

"The start was important and after the goals we controlled the game. Great performance from everybody in the team."

The final came just two days after a terrorist attack in Manchester which killed 22 people, and Pogba admitted that they were playing for the entire country.

"These things are terrible all over the world, in London and in Paris. We went out focused to win and we won for Manchester and the country," he added.

United's victory sees them become only the fifth club to have won all three major European trophies.

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Osman tips Barkley for Man United move
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Pogba, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A shot of the UEFA Europa League trophy before the final between Dnipro and Sevilla in Warsaw on May 27, 2015
Live Commentary: Ajax 0-2 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts after a missed opportunity against Celta Vigo on May 11, 2017
Result: Manchester United beat Ajax to Europa League title
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Paul Pogba: 'Nobody can criticise Manchester United season'
Juan Mata "really happy" with EL triumphMan United defender suspended after getting tattooOsman tips Barkley for Man United moveWenger: 'I will never match Ferguson reign'Team News: Smalling starts, Romero ahead of De Gea
Scholes: 'Europa could salvage season'Benfica reduce asking price for Ederson?Neville: 'EL final tough for local trio'Tuanzebe 'will play anywhere for United'Juan Mata: 'Final is so important'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 