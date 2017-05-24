Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba claims that nobody can criticise their season after victory in the Europa League final clinched Champions League qualification.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has claimed that his side have enjoyed a successful season following their victory in the Europa League final this evening.

Pogba scored the opening goal to set United on their way to a comfortable 2-0 triumph over Ajax in Stockholm, securing Champions League football for next season in the process.

The trophy was the third that United have held aloft in manager Jose Mourinho's debut season at the club after the Community Shield and the EFL Cup, and Pogba believes that they have answered their critics.

"We did it. We are very proud. Nobody can talk. They said we had a bad season but we have three trophies," the France international told BT Sport.

"The start was important and after the goals we controlled the game. Great performance from everybody in the team."

The final came just two days after a terrorist attack in Manchester which killed 22 people, and Pogba admitted that they were playing for the entire country.

"These things are terrible all over the world, in London and in Paris. We went out focused to win and we won for Manchester and the country," he added.

United's victory sees them become only the fifth club to have won all three major European trophies.