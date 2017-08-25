Jose Mourinho wary of "dangerous group"

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Jose Mourinho insists that his Manchester United team will have to be wary of the threat posed by Benfica, Basel and CSKA Moscow in their Champions League group.
Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 at 15:19 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has played down suggestions that his team have received a favourable draw in the group stages of the Champions League.

Drawn into Group A, the Red Devils will face Benfica, Basel and CSKA Moscow in the group phase of the prestigious competition.

Man United avoided the likes of Real Madrid in pot one, but Mourinho has insisted that his side have been drawn in "a dangerous group".

"I think it's a dangerous group and, if you go to the recent history of United, United lost against Basel, United couldn't beat Benfica in two matches, I think also against CSKA Moscow the last time was 0-0 or 1-0 or something," Mourinho told reporters.

"I know the three places, I never played against Benfica in the Champions League but of course, I know the dimension and the quality. I played a few times against CSKA, I played against Basel too, I know the places. It's not going to be easy."

Man United, who have started the new Premier League season with back-to-back 4-0 wins over West Ham United and Swansea City respectively, secured a return to the Champions League after winning the Europa League title last season.

Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action against Southampton on May 17, 2017
