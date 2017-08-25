General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho backs Armenian attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan to play a key role for the Red Devils this season.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has tipped Henrikh Mkhitaryan to play a key role for the Red Devils this season.

The Armenian international joined Man United in last summer's transfer window off the back of 23-goal season with Borussia Dortmund.

The 28-year-old had to wait until September to make his full debut after struggling to come to terms with Premier League football, and despite ending the season with 11 goals, the attacker was criticised for some underwhelming performances.

Mkhitaryan has started the 2017-18 campaign with four assists in two Premier League matches, however, and Mourinho has claimed that the forward is now more receptive to his coaching methods.

"I think he understands me and to be honest I understand him because in the beginning of the season if he understands me better he would have started better but if I understand him better probably I would help him in a faster way than I did but we spent our time together," Mourinho told reporters.

"I know him well, he knows me well and second part of the season was good for him and with his talent I believe his season will be even better."

Man United will continue their Premier League campaign at home to Leicester City on Saturday night.

Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
