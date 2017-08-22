Ryan Giggs: 'Manchester United will be very tough to stop'

Daley Blind mounts Romelu Lukaku during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
© Offside
Ryan Giggs believes that rival sides face a tricky task attempting to stop Manchester United lifting the league title following his former side's impressive start.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 15:14 UK

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has said that he expects the club to be "very difficult to stop" in this season's Premier League title race.

The Red Devils have kicked off their 2017-18 domestic campaign under Jose Mourinho in style, beating West Ham United and Swansea City with successive 4-0 wins.

After seeing his former side make their best start to a season since 1907, Giggs believes that Mourinho is the perfect man to keep his players grounded ahead of a gruelling campaign.

"When Jose Mourinho's sides get going, they are very difficult to stop. He's done it in the past and, while it's important dealing with the expectations with the media making a lot of it, managing that is something he is great at," he told Sky Sports News. "There's also a lot of experience within the squad and they'll all play their parts.

"Michael Carrick and Ashley Young haven't been involved yet but have that experience to slot back in and be trusted, while Chris Smalling and David de Gea also have that experience of winning the league. Before the first two games I thought that the title was between Manchester City, who have the firepower, and Manchester United, who have the balance to their squad.

"They look powerful with Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku, but what is pleasing to see is the creative players doing well as well. Henrikh Mkhitaryan already has four assists and that will do him the world of good, so hopefully he can get back to his [Borussia] Dortmund form.

"There's a lot of players contributing to goals which is crucial to winning the league. Juan Mata scores year in, year out, Antony Martial chipping in and when Marcus Rashford and Mkhitaryan join the party you've got options. You can't just rely on Lukaku."

United, currently top of the table on goal difference, return to action next Saturday with a home match against Leicester City.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
Read Next:
United interested in Donnarumma?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ryan Giggs, Jose Mourinho, Michael Carrick, Ashley Young, Chris Smalling, David de Gea, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Daley Blind mounts Romelu Lukaku during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
Ryan Giggs: 'Manchester United will be very tough to stop'
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho goes incognito at Manchester City, Everton clash
 Wayne Rooney in action for Everton against Sevilla on August 6, 2017
Wayne Rooney has dig at Manchester City fans after scoring 200th league goal
Shaw "feeling good" after United returnHackers name footballers given TUEsMartial: 'Pogba can win Ballon d'Or'United show interest in Arsenal prospect?Valencia consider Andreas Pereira offer?
Mata: 'Just the beginning for United'Man United interested in Sessegnon?Ibrahimovic on verge of new United deal?Ibrahimovic posts video of himself kicking punch bagMourinho wants to see United "losing"
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
 