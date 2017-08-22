Ryan Giggs believes that rival sides face a tricky task attempting to stop Manchester United lifting the league title following his former side's impressive start.

The Red Devils have kicked off their 2017-18 domestic campaign under Jose Mourinho in style, beating West Ham United and Swansea City with successive 4-0 wins.

After seeing his former side make their best start to a season since 1907, Giggs believes that Mourinho is the perfect man to keep his players grounded ahead of a gruelling campaign.

"When Jose Mourinho's sides get going, they are very difficult to stop. He's done it in the past and, while it's important dealing with the expectations with the media making a lot of it, managing that is something he is great at," he told Sky Sports News. "There's also a lot of experience within the squad and they'll all play their parts.

"Michael Carrick and Ashley Young haven't been involved yet but have that experience to slot back in and be trusted, while Chris Smalling and David de Gea also have that experience of winning the league. Before the first two games I thought that the title was between Manchester City, who have the firepower, and Manchester United, who have the balance to their squad.

"They look powerful with Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku, but what is pleasing to see is the creative players doing well as well. Henrikh Mkhitaryan already has four assists and that will do him the world of good, so hopefully he can get back to his [Borussia] Dortmund form.

"There's a lot of players contributing to goals which is crucial to winning the league. Juan Mata scores year in, year out, Antony Martial chipping in and when Marcus Rashford and Mkhitaryan join the party you've got options. You can't just rely on Lukaku."

United, currently top of the table on goal difference, return to action next Saturday with a home match against Leicester City.