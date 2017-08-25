Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane describes the club's Champions League draw as a "great test" after they were paired alongside Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has admitted that he is excited with the club's Champions League draw.

On Thursday evening, Spurs were paired with reigning title holders Real Madrid and German outfit Borussia Dortmund after only being seeded in pot three.

Cypriot side APOEL also feature in Group H, but Kane is specifically looking forward to locking horns with Real, who have won this competition over the past two campaigns.

The 24-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "It's a great draw. You expect to play the best in Europe in the Champions League and it's exciting for us. We look forward to these games. You want to test yourself against the best and Real Madrid are the best at the moment.

"It will be interesting to see where we're at and a great test for us against Borussia Dortmund and Apoel as well. I remember the game against Real Madrid at the Lane in 2011. I'm sure Wembley will be packed for the matches and we can't wait to get started.

"Our aim is to win every game and this will be a good test to see where we're at and how far we've come."

Spurs will be hoping for an improvement from last season after the North Londoners only finished third in a group featuring AS Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen and CSKA Moscow.