Harry Kane: 'Champions League draw is a great test'

Harry Kane in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane describes the club's Champions League draw as a "great test" after they were paired alongside Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 at 09:28 UK

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has admitted that he is excited with the club's Champions League draw.

On Thursday evening, Spurs were paired with reigning title holders Real Madrid and German outfit Borussia Dortmund after only being seeded in pot three.

Cypriot side APOEL also feature in Group H, but Kane is specifically looking forward to locking horns with Real, who have won this competition over the past two campaigns.

The 24-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "It's a great draw. You expect to play the best in Europe in the Champions League and it's exciting for us. We look forward to these games. You want to test yourself against the best and Real Madrid are the best at the moment.

"It will be interesting to see where we're at and a great test for us against Borussia Dortmund and Apoel as well. I remember the game against Real Madrid at the Lane in 2011. I'm sure Wembley will be packed for the matches and we can't wait to get started.

"Our aim is to win every game and this will be a good test to see where we're at and how far we've come."

Spurs will be hoping for an improvement from last season after the North Londoners only finished third in a group featuring AS Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen and CSKA Moscow.

Harry Kane in action during an England training session on March 22, 2016
Read Next:
Kane hails England "legend" Rooney
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Manchester United players celebrate their EFL Cup final success over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United host Burton Albion in EFL Cup
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Danny Rose 'to hold talks with Tottenham Hotspur regarding future'
 Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur to delay move for Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho?
Harry Kane: 'CL draw is a great test'Spurs drawn with Madrid, DortmundPreview: Spurs vs. BurnleyCrystal Palace 'eye Michel Vorm swoop'Evans to seal £30m City switch next week?
Sanchez: 'Spurs move huge step forward'Tottenham announce Sanchez arrivalKane hails England "legend" RooneySpurs complete Paulo Gazzaniga signingWalker-Peters signs new Tottenham deal
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
 