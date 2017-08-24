Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain 'does not know whether he is happy' with the outcome of the Champions League group-stage draw.

Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain has admitted that he 'does not know whether he is happy' with the outcome of the Champions League group-stage draw on Thursday.

Man City were drawn into Group F alongside Shakhtar Donetsk, Napoli and Feyenoord, and the Citizens are seen as the strong favourites to top the section.

Begiristain paid tribute to the three teams that will make up the section, but the former Barcelona director has conceded that his side received a more favourable draw then Tottenham Hotspur, who will face Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and APOEL.

"Of course, I think it is very difficult to go [to face Shakhtar] as they are always building good team. They sign good players from South America," Begiristain told BT Sport.

"In the rest of the group, Napoli now are, for me, the best footballing team in Italy. We saw that against Nice in the play-off round so we have to be careful. Also, Feyenoord play good football so I don't know if I am happy or not. There are worse draws. If I was Tottenham I would be more worried."

Man City's best performance in the Champions League came during the 2015-16 season, when they reached the semi-finals before losing to Real Madrid.