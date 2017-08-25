Jose Mourinho: 'Ashley Young closing on return'

Ashley Young of Manchester United reacts to being injured during the game against Everton on April 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that Ashley Young "will come back earlier" than Luke Shaw, despite both players returning to action earlier this week.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that Ashley Young "will come back earlier" than Luke Shaw, despite both players returning to action earlier this week.

Shaw has been absent with an ankle problem since the end of April, while Young also missed the end of last season after picking up an injury in the Europa League semi-finals against Celta Vigo.

The duo travelled to America for United's pre-season tour, however, and the pair made their comebacks for the Under-23 team against Swansea City Under-23s at Leigh Sports Village on Monday night.

Mourinho has said that Young is ahead of Shaw when it comes to fitness, while the Man United boss also insisted that "there is no rush" with Marcos Rojo, who is still on the sidelines with a knee problem.

"Young will come back earlier than Luke. We need our squad, we need everybody, but there is no rush with Rojo. There is no limping. Just straight runs and repetitions. We have to respect the timings and they are bringing him to the team around December," Mourinho told MUTV.

Man United will look to make it three straight wins at the start of the new Premier League campaign when they welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford on Saturday night.

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Shaw "feeling good" after United return
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Ashley Young, Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United players celebrate their EFL Cup final success over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United host Burton Albion in EFL Cup
 Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur to delay move for Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho?
 Wayne Rooney has a word with Paul Pogba during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Paul Pogba: "Wayne Rooney will always be a legend"
Liverpool planning Renato Sanches move?Mourinho wary of Leicester challengeMourinho 'understands Rooney decision'Jose Mourinho wary of "dangerous group"Jose Mourinho 'wants more from Martial'
Mourinho comments on injury situationMourinho backs Mkhitaryan to thriveJose Mourinho: 'No date on Ibra return'Henry: 'Ibra wants to win Premier League'Ibra 'agreed 50% pay cut to sign new deal'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
 